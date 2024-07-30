Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Detroit woman who pleaded guilty in death of son found in freezer sentenced to 35 to 60 years

Jul 30, 2024, 9:45 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit woman who pleaded guilty to killing her blind 3-year-old son, whose decomposing body was found in a basement freezer, has been sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison.

A Wayne County judge sentenced Azuradee France, 33, on Monday for Chayce Allen’s death. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in his death just before her trial was set to begin in mid-July.

Under her plea agreement, prosecutors dropped charges of felony murder, first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing the death of an individual that France had faced.

Detroit officers called to a Detroit home in June 2022 found Chayce’s body in a basement freezer. France told police she had kicked her son in the chest in March 2022 in frustration because he would not eat and later placed his body in the freezer, The Detroit News reported.

France was charged after an autopsy determined that Chayce’s death was a homicide caused by blunt force head trauma.

During Monday’s sentencing, France’s sister described how her nephew’s death had affected their family, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“You were supposed to protect Chayce, instead you hurt him to point where he can’t come back,” Azuant Sauls said during her victim impact statement.

France became so emotional during Sauls’ testimony that her attorney, Lillian Diallo, asked the judge to allow her client to leave the courtroom. But the judge denied Diallo’s request.

National News

Associated Press

Illinois sheriff, whose deputy killed Sonya Massey apologizes: ‘I offer up no excuses’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois sheriff whose deputy shot Sonya Massey, the unarmed Black woman who called 911 for help in her Springfield home, apologized to the community during a gathering Monday night, saying, “I offer up no excuses.” Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell faced a hostile crowd of more than 500 people at […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

A New York state police recruit is charged with assaulting a trooper and trying to grab his gun

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper recruit was arrested after he attacked a trooper and tried to grab his gun while attending a training academy last week, state police said. The 22-year-old was at a training academy at the campus of the closed Cazenovia College in central New York on July 23 […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit says Norfolk Southern’s freight trains cause chronic delays for Amtrak

Norfolk Southern railroad has been causing chronic delays for Amtrak between New York and New Orleans by forcing the passenger trains to wait while its massive freight trains pass, the federal government said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The Justice Department took the unusual step of filing a lawsuit because it says Norfolk Southern is […]

10 minutes ago

Victor Moses shows his hand as he talks in his apartment located in a high-rise building Thursday, ...

Associated Press

Police recruit who lost both legs in ‘barbaric hazing ritual’ sues Denver, paramedics and officers

DENVER (AP) — A police recruit who had to have both of his legs amputated after losing consciousness and repeatedly collapsing during fight training at Denver’s police academy is suing those who allegedly forced him to continue the “barbaric hazing ritual” after paramedics ignored warning signs. Victor Moses, 29, alleges in a lawsuit filed Tuesday […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Spirit Airlines is going upscale. In a break from its history, it will offer fares with extra perks

Spirit Airlines is moving farther away from its history as a fee-happy budget airline and will start selling tickets that include some of its most popular extras in a single bundle. The Florida-based airline said Tuesday it will offer several new ticket types, topped by a “Go Big” package that will include priority check-in, a […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Providence patients’ lawsuit claims negligence over potential exposure to hepatitis B and C, HIV

Four people who were potentially exposed to hepatitis B and C and HIV during surgeries at a Portland-area hospital have filed a class action lawsuit against Providence, the medical facility and an anesthesiology group claiming their negligence has caused pain, shock and anxiety. The four patients from Clackamas County, identified in the lawsuit by their […]

40 minutes ago

Detroit woman who pleaded guilty in death of son found in freezer sentenced to 35 to 60 years