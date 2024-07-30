Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

83-year-old Alabama former legislator sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for kickback scheme

Jul 30, 2024, 10:07 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The longest-serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison Tuesday on charges of federal conspiracy and obstruction of justice, despite an earlier nonbinding plea agreement that gave the 83-year-old a more lenient sentence to be served at home.

John Rogers was also charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, as part of a kickback scheme that diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars from a fund intended to pay for community projects in Jefferson County.

“What’s important is that we sent a message to future lawmakers,” George Martin, the federal prosecutor, said outside of the courthouse in Birmingham after the decision. “You will get caught and you will go to jail. So just don’t do it.”

Rogers is a Democrat from Birmingham first elected to the Alabama Legislature in 1982.

Between 2018 and 2022 federal prosecutors said that Rogers directed $400,000 to a youth sports organization run by then-Rep. Fred Plump. Federal prosecutors said that Plump then gave approximately $200,000 of that money back to Rogers and his former legislative aid Varrie Johnson Kindall. The kickbacks occurred before Plump took office.

Plump and Kindall were both sentenced to 12 months in prison last week for the kickback scheme. Kindall was also sentenced to an additional two years on separate charges related to stolen retirement funds.

Rogers initially agreed to a non-binding plea agreement in March. Federal prosecutors agreed to recommend a 14 month sentence to be served at home in exchange for Rogers’ resignation from the Alabama House of Representatives and a repayment of $197,950.

But the prosecutors rescinded the offer after Rogers’ attorney filed a document that stated Rogers didn’t remember conversations related to the obstruction charge, undermining the former lawmaker’s admission of guilt, prosecutors argued. On Tuesday, prosecutors recommended 14 months served in a federal prison.

Ultimately the judge said the disagreement over the initial plea agreement didn’t factor into his decision to sentence the 83-year-old to 13 months in prison.

“You’ve done great things, but you also did this, which is bad” U.S. District Judge Scott Coogler said in court, addressing the former legislator. He added that Rogers was “more culpable” than the other people involved in the scheme because he used the money for himself, whereas Plump only helped in the kickback, but did not personally benefit.

Rogers’ attorney’s expressed disagreement with the judge’s decision, repeating concerns about Rogers’ health conditions, which include prostate cancer, diabetes and a prescription for dialysis.

Lawyers said that Rogers “has resigned his office and has accepted the embarrassment and humiliation that comes with his resignation under these circumstances. He let down not only his constituents and the people of Alabama but also the office that he held for more than 40 years.”

Rogers himself gave an emotional and apologetic testimony to the judge ahead of sentencing.

“I’m sorry for the whole escapade, I take full responsibility for it. I regret it,” Rogers said through tears. “It hurts me to no end.”

Rogers’ attorney said he didn’t know whether the sentence would be appealed.

National News

Associated Press

Illinois sheriff, whose deputy killed Sonya Massey apologizes: ‘I offer up no excuses’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois sheriff whose deputy shot Sonya Massey, the unarmed Black woman who called 911 for help in her Springfield home, apologized to the community during a gathering Monday night, saying, “I offer up no excuses.” Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell faced a hostile crowd of more than 500 people at […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

A New York state police recruit is charged with assaulting a trooper and trying to grab his gun

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper recruit was arrested after he attacked a trooper and tried to grab his gun while attending a training academy last week, state police said. The 22-year-old was at a training academy at the campus of the closed Cazenovia College in central New York on July 23 […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit says Norfolk Southern’s freight trains cause chronic delays for Amtrak

Norfolk Southern railroad has been causing chronic delays for Amtrak between New York and New Orleans by forcing the passenger trains to wait while its massive freight trains pass, the federal government said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The Justice Department took the unusual step of filing a lawsuit because it says Norfolk Southern is […]

12 minutes ago

Victor Moses shows his hand as he talks in his apartment located in a high-rise building Thursday, ...

Associated Press

Police recruit who lost both legs in ‘barbaric hazing ritual’ sues Denver, paramedics and officers

DENVER (AP) — A police recruit who had to have both of his legs amputated after losing consciousness and repeatedly collapsing during fight training at Denver’s police academy is suing those who allegedly forced him to continue the “barbaric hazing ritual” after paramedics ignored warning signs. Victor Moses, 29, alleges in a lawsuit filed Tuesday […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Spirit Airlines is going upscale. In a break from its history, it will offer fares with extra perks

Spirit Airlines is moving farther away from its history as a fee-happy budget airline and will start selling tickets that include some of its most popular extras in a single bundle. The Florida-based airline said Tuesday it will offer several new ticket types, topped by a “Go Big” package that will include priority check-in, a […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Providence patients’ lawsuit claims negligence over potential exposure to hepatitis B and C, HIV

Four people who were potentially exposed to hepatitis B and C and HIV during surgeries at a Portland-area hospital have filed a class action lawsuit against Providence, the medical facility and an anesthesiology group claiming their negligence has caused pain, shock and anxiety. The four patients from Clackamas County, identified in the lawsuit by their […]

42 minutes ago

83-year-old Alabama former legislator sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for kickback scheme