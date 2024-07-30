Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Three anti-abortion activists sentenced to probation in 2021 Tennessee clinic blockade

Jul 30, 2024, 12:05 PM | Updated: 12:42 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three anti-abortion activists were each sentenced to three years of probation in federal court on Tuesday for their 2021 blockade of a Tennessee clinic.

James Zastrow, Eva Zastrow and Paul Place were ordered to serve the first 90 days of their sentences on home detention. They were convicted in April of misdemeanor violations for blocking the main clinic door at the Carafem reproductive health clinic in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, a town 17 miles (27.36 kilometers) east of Nashville. Police asked them to leave or move multiple times, but they refused and were eventually arrested.

In all 11 people were convicted in the blockade including six who were found guilty of more serious felony conspiracy charges for their roles as organizers. Four of them were sentenced earlier this month to terms ranging from 6 months in prison to three years of supervised release. The sentences were below those asked by prosecutors, and U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger said she took into account the good works of the defendants in their communities.

The 2021 blockade came nearly a year before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The organizers used social media to promote and livestream actions they hoped would prevent the clinic from performing abortions, according to testimony. They also intended the video as a training tool for other activists, Trauger found.

Judges have agreed to postpone sentencing for three other activists. Eva Edl, Heather Idoni and Chester Gallagher are preparing for an August trial in Michigan on similar charges. One person, Caroline Davis, pleaded guilty in October to misdemeanor charges and cooperated with prosecutors. She was sentenced to three years of probation in April.

National News

Associated Press

Families seek answers after inmates’ bodies returned without internal organs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Agolia Moore was shocked to get a call telling her that her son was found dead in an Alabama prison of a suspected drug overdose. She had spoken to him to earlier that evening and he was doing fine, talking about his hope to move into the prison’s honor dorm, Moore […]

6 minutes ago

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper smiles as he steps up to speak, speaks at a press conference, Thursday, Ju...

Associated Press

North Carolina governor says Harris ‘has a lot of great options’ for running mate

SUPPLY, N.C. (AP) — A day after confirming he wouldn’t be a candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday at a public event that he’s excited that Democrats “have a lot of great options for her to choose from.” Speaking in coastal Brunswick County with U.S. Environmental […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Some Ohio residents can now get $25,000 for injuries in $600 million train derailment settlement

People who live near East Palestine, Ohio, can now get $25,000 apiece for any injuries they sustained after last year’s Norfolk Southern freight train derailment on top of whatever money they get for property damage as part of the $600 million class-action settlement. The lawyers who negotiated the deal have increased the estimated injury payment […]

14 minutes ago

FILE - , ore pile is the first to be mined at the Energy Fuels Inc. uranium Pinyon Plain Mine Wedne...

Associated Press

Navajo Nation plans to test limit of tribal law preventing transportation of uranium on its land.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Navajo Nation planned Tuesday to test a tribal law that bans uranium from being transported on its land by ordering tribal police to stop trucks carrying the mineral and return to the mine where it was extracted in northern Arizona. But before tribal police could catch up with two semi-trucks on […]

24 minutes ago

Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers attends a meeting of the Pinellas County commissioners on...

Associated Press

Florida county approves deal to build a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have the government backing they need to build a long-sought-after ballpark after the Pinellas County Commissioners approved on Tuesday the west-central Florida county’s share of the funding for the 30,000-seat stadium. The county voted 5-2 to approve spending about $312.5 million for its share of the ballpark […]

50 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wraps up a campaign rally, Saturday...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Google autocomplete results around Trump lead to claims of election interference

With fewer than 100 days until the 2024 election, social media users are claiming that a lack of Google autocomplete results about former President Donald Trump and his attempted assassination is evidence of election interference. Many posts include screenshots showing what the autocomplete feature, which predicts what users are trying to type, has generated for […]

51 minutes ago

Three anti-abortion activists sentenced to probation in 2021 Tennessee clinic blockade