Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Son of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges in Chicago

Jul 30, 2024, 10:54 AM

This image provided by the U.S. Department of State shows Joaquín Guzmán López. Ismael “El May...

This image provided by the U.S. Department of State shows Joaquín Guzmán López. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of another infamous cartel leader, were arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday, July 25, 2024. (U.S. Department of State via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(U.S. Department of State via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of notorious drug kingpin “El Chapo,” pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and other charges Tuesday, days after an astonishing capture in the U.S.

Guzmán López, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, stood with feet shackled as federal prosecutors in Chicago detailed a five-count indictment that also includes money laundering, conspiracy and weapons charges. He declined a Spanish interpreter and answered most of U.S. District Judge Sharon Coleman’s questions designed to assess his health and determine whether he understood the proceedings with a simple, “Yes, your honor.”

Guzmán López and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a longtime of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel were arrested by U.S. authorities in the El Paso, Texas-area last week, according to the Justice Department. Both men, who face multiple charges in the U.S., oversaw the trafficking of “tens of thousands of pounds of drugs into the United States, along with related violence,” according to the FBI.

Zambada has eluded U.S. authorities for years. He was thought to be more involved in day-to-day operations of the cartel than his better-known and flashier boss, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, who was sentenced to life in prison in the U.S. in 2019 and is the father of Guzmán López, 38.

In recent years, Guzmán’s sons have led a faction of the cartel known as the little Chapos, or “Chapitos,” that has been identified as a main exporter of fentanyl to the U.S. market. Last year, U.S. prosecutors unsealed sprawling indictments against more than two dozen members of the Sinaloa cartel, Guzmán López and his brothers, in a fentanyl-trafficking investigation.

At Tuesday’s brief hearing, security was tight, with cellphones, laptops and other electronics barred from the courtroom. Guzmán López remained standing, leaning into the microphone to answer the judge, often with his arms folded behind him.

Guzmán López remained jailed in Chicago and was due back in court on Sept. 30.

Zambada pleaded not guilty last week to various drug trafficking charges and was being held without bond. He’s due back in court later this week.

The men’s mysterious capture fueled theories about how federal authorities pulled it off and prompted Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to take the unusual step of issuing a public appeal to drug cartels not to fight each other.

Zambada’s attorney, Frank Perez, alleged his client was kidnapped by Guzmán López and brought to the U.S. aboard a private plane that landed near El Paso. Perez pushed back against claims that his client was tricked into flying into the country.

But Guzmán López’s attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, who has represented other family members, rejected those ideas without going into specifics.

“There’s been massive amount of rumors and things printed in the press. I don’t know what’s real. I don’t know what’s not real,” he said. “But it shouldn’t really surprise anybody that there’s a story that seems to be changing every few minutes, which means that much of what’s being leaked to the press is inaccurate.”

He added that there “is no cooperation with the government and there never has been.”

The U.S. government had offered a reward of up to $15 million for leading to Zambada’s capture.

His detention follows arrests of other Sinaloa cartel figures, including one of his sons and another “El Chapo” son, Ovidio Guzmán López, who pleaded not guilty to drug-trafficking charges in Chicago last year. Zambada’s son pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court in San Diego in 2021 to being a leader in the Sinaloa cartel.

National News

A pin hangs from a vest worn by union organizer and former Amazon worker Connor Spence outside the ...

Associated Press

A union for Amazon warehouse workers elects a new leader in wake of Teamsters affiliation

Workers at Amazon’s only unionized warehouse in the U.S. elected new union leaders, according to a vote count completed Tuesday, marking the first major change for the labor group since it established an alliance with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. A slate of candidates headed up by a former Amazon worker named Connor Spence received […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania casinos ask court to force state to tax skill games found in stores equally to slots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The owners of twelve Pennsylvania casinos have asked the state’s highest court to declare that a tax on slot machine revenue is unconstitutional because the state doesn’t impose it broadly on cash-paying electronic game terminals known as skill games that can be found in many bars and stores. The lawsuit, filed […]

15 minutes ago

FILE - An American flag is seen upside down at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, May 31, 2024....

Associated Press

Project 2025 director leaves Heritage Foundation after Democrat attacks and Trump criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — The director of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 vision for a complete overhaul of the federal government has stepped down, a spokesperson for the think tank confirmed Tuesday. Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said in a statement the group is sticking to its original timeline and Paul Dans’ exit comes after […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYC’s latest crackdown on illegal weed shops is finally shutting them down

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of marijuana shops boldly opened without a license in New York City after the state legalized recreational use of the drug, but after more than a year of lax enforcement, new state rules are finally allowing officials to padlock their doors. New York City’s sheriff’s office says it has shuttered […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - Bernie Tiede, left, stands in court during day nine of his new sentencing trial, April 18, 2...

Associated Press

Inmate advocates describe suffocating heat in Texas prisons as they plea for air conditioning

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Describing Texas prisons as so hot that inmates cool off by splashing themselves with toilet water or faking suicide attempts to get moved to cooler medical areas, advocates on Tuesday asked a federal judge to declare the state prison system’s lack of air conditioning as unconstitutional cruel and unusual punishment. Tuesday […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas radio host’s friend sentenced to life for her role in bilking listeners of millions

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman who prosecutors said helped a radio show host bilk elderly listeners out of millions of dollars was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison. Debra Mae Carter, 65, received the sentence for her July 8 money laundering conviction, according to a statement by Tarrant County District Attorney Phil […]

39 minutes ago

Son of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges in Chicago