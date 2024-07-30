Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Norah O’Donnell leaving as anchor of CBS evening newscast after election

Jul 30, 2024, 1:08 PM | Updated: 1:12 pm

FILE - Norah O'Donnell attends Variety's third annual "Salute to Service" celebration on Nov. 6, 20...

FILE - Norah O'Donnell attends Variety's third annual "Salute to Service" celebration on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. O'Donnell is leaving as anchor of the “CBS Evening News” after the presidential election, she announced on Tuesday. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Jason Mendez/Invision/AP

(Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Norah O’Donnell is leaving as anchor of the “CBS Evening News” after the presidential election, she announced on Tuesday.

O’Donnell has been top anchor of the newscast for five years and prior to that anchored the network’s morning show. She told CBS News colleagues in an email that it’s time to do something different after time spent “tied to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle.”

She said she is staying with CBS News to contribute interviews and other stories, but in a role not fully defined. CBS says it is committed to the broadcast continuing, but gave no indication of who will be replacing her.

The “CBS Evening News,” the perch from which Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather held forth for many years, generally runs third in the network ratings behind ABC’s “World News Tonight” with David Muir and the “NBC Nightly News” with Lester Holt.

National News

Georgia state Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn delivers remarks at a joint Senate and House press conf...

Associated Press

Georgia’s largest school district won’t teach Black studies course without state approval

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s largest school district announced Tuesday that it won’t teach a new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies, saying the state Department of Education’s refusal to approve the course means its students would be cheated out of credit for the difficulty of the work. The decision by the 183,000-student Gwinnett County […]

25 minutes ago

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston speaks at a news conference opposing Mayor London Breed's cra...

Associated Press

San Francisco police and street cleaners take aggressive approach to clearing homeless encampments

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police in San Francisco will start clearing out homeless residents living in public areas under new policies announced Tuesday by the office of Mayor London Breed, who has pledged a more aggressive approach to tent encampments following a key U.S. Supreme Court decision. In a memo, Breed’s office said city workers […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Families seek answers after inmates’ bodies returned without internal organs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Agolia Moore was shocked to get a call telling her that her son was found dead in an Alabama prison of a suspected drug overdose. She had spoken to him to earlier that evening and he was doing fine, talking about his hope to move into the prison’s honor dorm, Moore […]

46 minutes ago

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper smiles as he steps up to speak, speaks at a press conference, Thursday, Ju...

Associated Press

North Carolina governor says Harris ‘has a lot of great options’ for running mate

SUPPLY, N.C. (AP) — A day after confirming he wouldn’t be a candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday at a public event that he’s excited that Democrats “have a lot of great options for her to choose from.” Speaking in coastal Brunswick County with U.S. Environmental […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Some Ohio residents can now get $25,000 for injuries in $600 million train derailment settlement

People who live near East Palestine, Ohio, can now get $25,000 apiece for any injuries they sustained after last year’s Norfolk Southern freight train derailment on top of whatever money they get for property damage as part of the $600 million class-action settlement. The lawyers who negotiated the deal have increased the estimated injury payment […]

53 minutes ago

FILE - , ore pile is the first to be mined at the Energy Fuels Inc. uranium Pinyon Plain Mine Wedne...

Associated Press

Navajo Nation plans to test limit of tribal law preventing transportation of uranium on its land.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Navajo Nation planned Tuesday to test a tribal law that bans uranium from being transported on its land by ordering tribal police to stop trucks carrying the mineral and return to the mine where it was extracted in northern Arizona. But before tribal police could catch up with two semi-trucks on […]

1 hour ago

Norah O’Donnell leaving as anchor of CBS evening newscast after election