Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Florida county approves deal to build a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium

Jul 30, 2024, 2:58 PM

Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers attends a meeting of the Pinellas County commissioners on...

Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers attends a meeting of the Pinellas County commissioners on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla., where they voted for funding for a new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have the government backing they need to build a long-sought-after ballpark after the Pinellas County Commissioners approved on Tuesday the west-central Florida county’s share of the funding for the 30,000-seat stadium.

The county voted 5-2 to approve spending about $312.5 million for its share of the ballpark costs from revenue generated by a bed tax that can only be spent on tourist-related and economic development expenses. The St. Petersburg City Council approved spending $417.5 million for the stadium earlier this month.

The $1.3 billion ballpark will guarantee the team stays put for at least 30 years. It’s part of a broader $6.5 billion redevelopment project that supporters say would transform an 86-acre (34-hectare) tract in the city’s downtown, with plans in the coming years for a Black history museum, affordable housing, a hotel, green space, entertainment venues, and office and retail space. There’s the promise of thousands of jobs as well.

“This is so much more than a baseball stadium. It is poised to become, if we do it right, a world-class tourist destination,” said Commissioner Janet Long. “It’s more than about the baseball stadium. It’s a transformational, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,”

The linchpin of the project is the planned roofed stadium, scheduled to open for the 2028 season. It caps years of uncertainty about the Rays’ future, including possible moves across the bay to Tampa, or to Nashville, Tennessee, or even to split home games between St. Petersburg and Montreal, an idea MLB rejected.

The rest of the project would mainly be funded by a partnership between the Rays and the Houston-based Hines global development company. It will take decades to complete.

The site, where the Rays’ domed, tilted Tropicana Field and its expansive parking lots now sit, was once a thriving Black community displaced by construction of the ballpark and an interstate highway. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch says one of his priorities is to right some of those past wrongs in what is known as the Historic Gas Plant District.

The Rays typically draw among the lowest attendance in MLB, even though the team has made the playoffs five years in a row. This year, the Rays have a 54-52 record, placing them fourth in the American League East division.

The ballpark plan is part of a wave of construction or renovation projects at sports venues across the country, including the Milwaukee Brewers, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oakland Athletics, who are planning to relocate to Las Vegas. Like the Rays proposal, all the projects come with millions of dollars in public funding that usually draws opposition.

A citizen group called No Home Run and other organizations opposed the deal, with the conservative/libertarian Americans for Prosperity contending the track record for other publicly financed sports stadiums is not encouraging.

County Commissioner Chris Latvala said he’s a huge baseball fan and recounted many fond memories of following the Rays, but he still voted against the project.

“I want professional baseball to stay here, I want the Rays to stay here, but at what price?” he said. “This will be a $1 billion publicly funded subsidy to a billionaire. I’m not willing to put my name on that.”

National News

FILE - A sign marks the entrance to Ely State Prison near Ely, Nev., July 11, 2018. Officials say s...

Associated Press

3 inmates dead and at least 9 injured in rural Nevada prison ‘altercation,’ officials say

ELY, Nev. (AP) — Three inmates have died and nine others were transported for medical treatment as a result of an “altercation” on Tuesday at a maximum-security prison in a rural mining city in eastern Nevada, the state’s Department of Corrections said. No officers were injured and the department gave no additional details about how […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYC Mayor Eric Adams defends top advisor accused of sexual harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is standing by a top adviser and longtime friend who faces allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues and retaliated against those who raised alarm over the alleged misconduct. Timothy Pearson, a former high-ranking official in the New York Police Department who now advises the […]

1 hour ago

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a campaign event Tuesda...

Associated Press

Vance praises a key leader behind Project 2025, a conservative effort Trump has disavowed

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, praised the vision of Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts in the foreword of a forthcoming book that could conflict with the Trump campaign’s effort to distance itself from Heritage’s Project 2025 transition effort. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the foreword to Roberts’ forthcoming book “Dawn’s […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: July 26 The Washington Post on Biden’s SCOTUS reform plan In an Oval Office speech on Wednesday, President Biden announced that he supports reforming the Supreme Court, “because this is critical to our democracy.” But how? There are reforms that would make the institution more […]

1 hour ago

Jessica Norton, left, and her husband Gary leave Plantation High School after the Broward County Sc...

Associated Press

Florida school board suspends employee who allowed her transgender daughter to play girls volleyball

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school employee who let her transgender daughter play on her high school’s girls volleyball team is being suspended for 10 days after the district’s board found on Tuesday that she violated state law but said firing her would be too severe. The Broward County school board voted 5-4 to […]

2 hours ago

Georgia state Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn delivers remarks at a joint Senate and House press conf...

Associated Press

Georgia’s largest school district won’t teach Black studies course without state approval

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s largest school district announced Tuesday that it won’t teach a new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies, saying the state Department of Education’s refusal to approve the course means its students would be cheated out of credit for the difficulty of the work. The decision by the 183,000-student Gwinnett County […]

2 hours ago

Florida county approves deal to build a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium