Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Harris to be sole Democratic presidential candidate heading into official party vote

Jul 30, 2024, 6:29 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (A...

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is the only White House hopeful who has qualified to compete for the Democratic presidential nomination, the Democratic National Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

Although no other major Democrat had indicated any plans to challenge Harris, the DNC’s announcement officially clears the path for the vice president to seek her party’s nomination uncontested, just nine days after her former running-mate, President Joe Biden, dropped out of the race and created a vacancy at the top of the ticket.

Harris will now face a vote by the party’s national convention delegates, who will officially ratify the nominee in a new online voting procedure adopted by the party last week. Voting will begin Thursday and will conclude on August 5, the release said. Votes for anyone other than Harris will be tallied as “present.” According to an Associated Press survey, Harris was the overwhelming choice of convention delegates to replace Biden as the party’s standard-bearer and face Republican former President Donald Trump on the ballot in November.

Under party rules, a candidate qualifies to compete for the nomination by submitting a notarized declaration of candidacy, meeting legal requirements to be president and securing the electronic signatures of at least 300 delegates, with no more than 50 signatures from any one delegation.

Despite the early vote to select a nominee, delegates will still convene as planned in late August at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The party will convene a ceremonial state-by-state roll call vote on the convention floor, followed by acceptance speeches by Harris and her soon-to-be-named running mate.

The release said automatic delegates, also known as superdelegates, will be allowed to vote on the first ballot since rank-and-file delegates were overwhelmingly for Harris.

National News

FILE - A sign marks the entrance to Ely State Prison near Ely, Nev., July 11, 2018. Officials say s...

Associated Press

3 inmates dead and at least 9 injured in rural Nevada prison ‘altercation,’ officials say

ELY, Nev. (AP) — Three inmates have died and nine others were transported for medical treatment as a result of an “altercation” on Tuesday at a maximum-security prison in a rural mining city in eastern Nevada, the state’s Department of Corrections said. No officers were injured and the department gave no additional details about how […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

NYC Mayor Eric Adams defends top advisor accused of sexual harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is standing by a top adviser and longtime friend who faces allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues and retaliated against those who raised alarm over the alleged misconduct. Timothy Pearson, a former high-ranking official in the New York Police Department who now advises the […]

1 hour ago

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a campaign event Tuesda...

Associated Press

Vance praises a key leader behind Project 2025, a conservative effort Trump has disavowed

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, praised the vision of Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts in the foreword of a forthcoming book that could conflict with the Trump campaign’s effort to distance itself from Heritage’s Project 2025 transition effort. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the foreword to Roberts’ forthcoming book “Dawn’s […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: July 26 The Washington Post on Biden’s SCOTUS reform plan In an Oval Office speech on Wednesday, President Biden announced that he supports reforming the Supreme Court, “because this is critical to our democracy.” But how? There are reforms that would make the institution more […]

2 hours ago

Jessica Norton, left, and her husband Gary leave Plantation High School after the Broward County Sc...

Associated Press

Florida school board suspends employee who allowed her transgender daughter to play girls volleyball

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school employee who let her transgender daughter play on her high school’s girls volleyball team is being suspended for 10 days after the district’s board found on Tuesday that she violated state law but said firing her would be too severe. The Broward County school board voted 5-4 to […]

2 hours ago

Georgia state Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn delivers remarks at a joint Senate and House press conf...

Associated Press

Georgia’s largest school district won’t teach Black studies course without state approval

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s largest school district announced Tuesday that it won’t teach a new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies, saying the state Department of Education’s refusal to approve the course means its students would be cheated out of credit for the difficulty of the work. The decision by the 183,000-student Gwinnett County […]

2 hours ago

Harris to be sole Democratic presidential candidate heading into official party vote