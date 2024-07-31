Close
UN report says Palestinian detainees taken by Israeli authorities faced torture and mistreatment

Jul 30, 2024, 11:11 PM | Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 12:46 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office has issued a report Wednesday saying Palestinian detainees taken by Israeli authorities since the Oct. 7 attacks in Gaza have faced waterboarding, sleep deprivation, electric shocks and other torture and mistreatment.

The report on detention in the wake of the deadly Hamas-led militant attacks and hostage-takings in Israel says that Israel’s prison service held more than 9,400 “security detainees” as of the end of June, and some have been held in secret without access to lawyers or respect for their legal rights.

A summary of the report, based on interviews with former detainees and other sources, decries a “staggering” number of detainees — including men, women, children, journalists and human rights defenders — and said such practices raise concerns about arbitrary detention.

“The testimonies gathered by my office and other entities indicate a range of appalling acts, such as waterboarding and the release of dogs on detainees, amongst other acts, in flagrant violation of international human rights law and international humanitarian law,” said U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk in a statement.

Findings in the report, one of the most extensive of its kind, could be used by International Criminal Court prosecutors who are looking into crimes committed in connection with the Oct. 7 attacks and its aftermath, including Israel’s blistering military campaign that is ongoing in Gaza.

Authors of the report said its content was shared with the Israeli government. The Associated Press has contacted the Israeli diplomatic mission for comment.

UN report says Palestinian detainees taken by Israeli authorities faced torture and mistreatment