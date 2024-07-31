Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Stock market today: Asian stocks are higher as Bank of Japan raises benchmark rate

Jul 31, 2024, 12:52 AM | Updated: 2:48 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Asian stocks were higher Wednesday following a decision by the Bank of Japan to raise its benchmark interest rate.

Policy decisions were due later in the day from the Federal Reserve, with another expected on Thursday from the Bank of England.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped earlier losses, closing 1.5% higher at 39,101.82 after the central bank’s decision to raise the benchmark rate to about 0.25% from 0.1%.

A rate hike by the BOJ was expected to boost the yen, but since the decision was widely anticipated the dollar actually yoyoed against the Japanese currency, trading above 153.00 yen at times. It fell to 151.60 late Wednesday afternoon Japan time.

The dollar had recently exceeded the 160 yen level, adding to pressure on the BOJ to act. It has remained cautious about stifling growth and is just inching away from its ultra-lax monetary policy.

“It seems that policymakers are inclined to raise rates to limit excessive declines in the yen but are being careful not to fuel any overreaction to the move,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a commentary.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is forecast to hold off on cutting interest rates when it announces its decision on Wednesday. The widespread expectation is that it will do so at its next meeting in September.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 2.2% to 17,380.46 and the Shanghai Composite index was up 2.1% at 2,938.75 after official data showed China’s July manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month, fueling expectations that Beijing will need to roll out more stimulus to counter a slowdown.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.6% to 8,080.30 after data showed the annual rate of inflation has risen to 3.8% from 3.6% when the year started, and the consumer price index rose 1% compared with the last quarter.

In South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.9%, to 2,761.72 after Samsung Electronics reported a 15 fold increase in its operating profit in the last quarter.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.5% to 5,436.44, even though two out of every three stocks within the index rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 40,743.33, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.3% to 17,147.42.

PayPal rose 8.6% and helped lead the market’s gainers after it topped analysts’ expectations for profit during the spring. It also raised its forecast for profit over the full year.

JetBlue Airways climbed 12.3% after reporting a profit for the spring, when analysts were expecting to see a loss. The airline also outlined ways it hopes to improve on-time performance and attract customers.

Most of the other stocks in the group that’s come to be known as the “Magnificent Seven” fell Tuesday, including a 7% tumble for Nvidia.

Helpfully for the market, other stocks have been rising up to cushion some of Big Tech’s recent softness, including smaller stocks and companies whose profits are closely tied to the strength of the economy. They rallied on hopes that inflation is slowing enough to get the Federal Reserve to soon begin cutting interest rates.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks added 0.3% Tuesday to stretch its market-leading gain for the month to 9.5%.

Expectations for a soon-to-be easier Fed have sent yields tumbling in the bond market, and they eased further Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.14% from 4.17% late Monday.

Yields got a brief bump after a couple reports on the economy came in stronger than expected. One showed U.S. employers were advertising slightly more job openings at the end of June than economists expected. That’s a good signal for workers, but too much strength could put upward pressure on inflation.

A second report, meanwhile, said confidence among U.S. consumers is improving by more than economists expected. There, too, the hope is for a “Goldilocks” type of reading that’s neither so hot that it raises fears about reaccelerating inflation nor so cold that it warns of a possible recession.

In other dealings, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose $1.55 to $76.28 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up $1.49 to $79.56 per barrel.

The euro rose to $1.0825 from $1.0816.

National News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on combating fentanyl, in the Roosevelt Room of ...

Associated Press

Biden prods Congress to act to curb fentanyl from Mexico as Trump paints Harris as weak on border

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is prodding Congress to help him do more to combat the scourge of fentanyl before he leaves office. The Democratic administration is making the new policy push as former President Donald Trump steps up attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris, painting her as Biden’s feckless lieutenant in the battle […]

42 minutes ago

FILE - This July 4, 2013, file photo shows a U.S. flag, in the shape of the country, in the outfiel...

Associated Press

Washington, DC, sues StubHub, saying the resale platform inflates ticket prices with deceptive fees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for Washington, D.C., sued StubHub on Wednesday, accusing the ticket resale platform of advertising deceptively low prices and then ramping up prices with extra fees. The practice known as “drip pricing” violates consumer protection laws in the nation’s capital, Attorney General Brian Schwalb said. “StubHub intentionally hides the true […]

47 minutes ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Westfield-Barnes Regional A...

Associated Press

Harris’ views on key issues over the years

WASHINGTON (AP) — In her campaign against Republican Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris says that she will “proudly put my record against his any day of the week.” The proposition isn’t so simple. Republicans are resurfacing Harris’ previous positions from her failed presidential campaign four years ago, and they’re blaming her for controversies on […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks, Jan. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. With less than 100 days until...

Associated Press

Harris is calibrating her policy pitch for going to battle with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is facing the delicate task of calibrating her policy pitch to American voters, a standard task for any White House hopeful but one that comes with additional challenges this year. First, Harris is running for president while serving under President Joe Biden, meaning she’s linked to anything that […]

6 hours ago

A pedestrian walks along the sidewalk past a sign in support of Kamal Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2...

Associated Press

Harris gives Democrats a jolt in a critical part of swing-state Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 40 people filed into a converted coffee shop on a recent Saturday morning in Madison, Wisconsin, to organize in a west-side neighborhood for Vice President Kamala Harris. A month ago, fewer than 10 people showed up for a similar event for President Joe Biden. Some told organizers they were […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reporte...

Associated Press

Trial to begin in lawsuit filed against accused attacker’s parents over Texas school shooting

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A lawsuit accusing the parents of a former Texas high school student of negligence for not securing weapons he allegedly used in a 2018 shooting at his campus that killed 10 people was set to go before a jury on Wednesday. Opening statements were expected in Galveston, Texas, in the civil […]

6 hours ago

Stock market today: Asian stocks are higher as Bank of Japan raises benchmark rate