Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US-Mexico border arrests are expected to drop 30% in July to a new low for Biden’s presidency

Jul 31, 2024, 6:06 AM

FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for proces...

FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. U.S. authorities say border arrests during July have plummeted to a new low for Joe Biden’s presidency, raising prospects that a temporary ban on asylum may be lifted soon. The Border Patrol is expected to arrest migrants about 57,000 times during the month, down about 30% from June and the lowest tally since September 2020, when COVID-19 slowed movement across many borders. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN DIEGO (AP) — United States-Mexico border arrests have plummeted about 30% in July to a new low for Joe Biden’s presidency, U.S. authorities said, raising prospects that a temporary ban on asylum may be lifted soon.

The U.S. Border Patrol is expected to arrest migrants about 57,000 times during the month, down from 83,536 arrests in June, the previous low mark of Biden’s presidency, according to two U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the figures had not been released publicly. It would be the lowest monthly tally since 40,507 arrests in September 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slowed movement across borders in many countries, including to the United States.

Even before Biden’s Democratic administration invoked powers to suspend asylum on June 5, border arrests had fallen by about half from a record-high of 250,000 in December amid increased Mexican enforcement. Since June 5, arrests have fallen by half again, helping the White House fend off attacks by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans that Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have allowed the border to spiral out of control.

The asylum halt would end if daily arrests drop below 1,500 over a seven-day average, a scenario that Customs and Border Protection officials are preparing for with arrests now hovering 1,600 to 1,700 day. The halt would be reinstated if arrests reach a seven-day daily average of 2,500, a threshold of “emergency border circumstances” that was immediately met when the restrictions took effect in June. Immigrant advocacy groups are challenging the asylum measures in court.

Under the halt, U.S. authorities deny a chance at asylum to anyone who crosses the border illegally. Unaccompanied children are exempt, and others may seek asylum-like forms of protection that allow them to stay in the United States with a higher bar and fewer benefits, like the United Nations Convention Against Torture.

Asked to comment on July numbers, the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday referred to a statement last week that arrests had dropped 55% since asylum restrictions took effect.

San Diego was again the busiest corridor for illegal crossings in July, followed by Tucson, Arizona, an official said.

The biggest declines have been nationalities that are easiest to deport, including Mexicans, but people from other countries are also showing up less as other travel restrictions take hold, officials said. Chinese migration appears to have been slowed by Ecuador’s new visa requirements and more U.S. deportations to China.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of immigration at https://apnews.com/hub/immigration.

National News

FILE - An AR-15 style rifle is fired, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (...

Associated Press

Federal judge says New Jersey’s ban on AR-15 rifles is unconstitutional

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s ban on the AR-15 rifle is unconstitutional, but the state’s cap on magazines over 10 rounds passes constitutional muster, a federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan’s 69-page opinion says he was compelled to rule as he did because of the Supreme Court’s rulings in firearms cases, […]

30 minutes ago

Defendant Ashley Benefield glances back after the jury retired to deliberate during her trial, Mond...

Associated Press

Former ballerina in Florida is convicted of manslaughter in her estranged husband’s 2020 shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A former ballerina has been convicted of manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of her estranged husband in Florida. A Manatee County jury returned the guilty verdict late Tuesday against Ashley Benefield, court records show. She had been charged with second-degree murder, but the jurors opted for a lesser offense after […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Stick and ground cinnamon is displayed for a photograph in Concord, N.H., on March 2, 2008. ...

Associated Press

FDA warns about more ground cinnamon tainted with lead. Here’s what you need to know

U.S. health officials are warning that several types of ground cinnamon sold at certain discount and specialty grocery stores are contaminated with high levels of lead and should be discarded. The Food and Drug Administration has issued its third alert this year, adding at least 10 types of packaged ground cinnamon sold at popular outlets […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Missouri woman admits kidnapping and killing a pregnant Arkansas woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after admitting in court that she kidnapped and killed a pregnant Arkansas woman in what prosecutors say was an attempt to claim her baby. Amber Waterman, 44, of Pineville, Missouri, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield […]

1 hour ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state'...

Associated Press

South Carolina Supreme Court rules state death penalty including firing squad is legal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state’s death penalty, which now includes a firing squad as well as lethal injection and the electric chair, is legal. All five justices agreed with at least part of the ruling, opening the door to restart executions in a state that hasn’t […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Severe storms in the Southeast US leave 1 dead and cause widespread power outages

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A weather system that produced severe thunderstorms late into the night in the Southeast left one man dead in Georgia, caused damage in a South Carolina town and left hundreds of thousands of electricity customers without power for a time. The 27-year-old man was found dead after a tree fell Tuesday […]

1 hour ago

US-Mexico border arrests are expected to drop 30% in July to a new low for Biden’s presidency