POLITICS

Colombian president calls on Venezuela’s Maduro to release detailed vote counts from election

Jul 31, 2024, 6:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday called on his close ally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to release detailed vote counts of the weekend election in which electoral authorities declared him the winner.

Petro’s comments followed harsh criticism from the international community of Maduro and his ruling party-loyal National Electoral Council, which is yet to release any polling center-level results as it has done in previous elections.

Maduro’s toughest challenger, Edmundo Gonzalez, and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said the release of those figures would show the president lost the election.

