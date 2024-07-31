Semi-truck colliding with fire hydrant causes significant flooding in Puyallup

Clean-up is underway in Puyallup after a semi-truck driver ran over a fire hydrant, flooding nearby homes and businesses.

The crash happened near the intersection of Valley Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue East July 29 at approximately 8 a.m.

The crash caused two water main breaks, which quickly flooded the roads and nearby properties. The intersection was closed while repairs were made. Some businesses, like Rainier Valley Coffee Company, had to close for the day as well due to water coming into the store, according to KIRO 7. At one point, there was as much as 10 inches of water in the streets from the Puyallup flooding.

Water service for nearby homes wasn’t restored until 5:30 p.m.

One resident affected by the flood, Violet Lantz, told KIRO 7 the water from the accident mixed with their septic, causing water damage to thousands of dollars worth of family heirlooms, important documents, equipment and her husband’s model train collection.

She said her basement needed to be pumped out due to all the flooding. Another local resident said the water was waist-high in her basement as well.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Contributing: KIRO 7

