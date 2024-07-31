Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Delta CEO says airline is facing $500 million in costs from global tech outage last week

Jul 31, 2024, 6:32 AM

FILE - Passengers wait in line for assistance at the Delta Terminal, July 19, 2024, at Logan Intern...

FILE - Passengers wait in line for assistance at the Delta Terminal, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Airport in Boston. Delta CEO Ed Bastian says the airline is facing $500 million in costs for the global technology breakdown that happened earlier this month. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian says the airline is facing $500 million in costs related to a global tech outage this month that disrupted emergency services, communications and thousands of businesses.

Speaking on CNBC, Bastian said Wednesday that the monetary amount represents lost revenue as well as “the tens of millions of dollars per day in compensation and hotels” for the five-day period.

A week ago, CrowdStrike blamed a bug in an update that allowed its cybersecurity systems to push bad data out to millions of customer computers, setting off the global tech outage that grounded flights, took TV broadcasts off air and disrupted banks, hospitals and retailers.

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike also outlined measures it will take to prevent the problem from recurring, including staggering the rollout of updates, giving customers more control over when and where they occur, and providing more details about the updates that it plans.

Among airlines, Delta was by far the hardest hit hard by the outage, having to cancel thousands of flights, because key systems were crippled by the incident.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating why Delta failed to recover as quickly as other airlines. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said last week that the department would also examine Delta’s customer service, including “unacceptable” lines for assistance and reports that unaccompanied minors were stranded at airports.

Bastian said on CNBC that Delta will be seeking damages from the disruptions. CrowdStrike has not made any offers to help Delta financially so far, he added. It has offered free consulting advice.

National News

boar's head...

Jonel Aleccia, The Associated Press

Boar’s Head expands recall to include 7 million more pounds of deli meats tied to listeria outbreak

Boar’s Head recalls an additional 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat products as an investigation into a deadly outbreak of listeria food poisoning continues.

53 minutes ago

FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for proces...

Associated Press

US-Mexico border arrests are expected to drop 30% in July to a new low for Biden’s presidency

SAN DIEGO (AP) — United States-Mexico border arrests have plummeted about 30% in July to a new low for Joe Biden’s presidency, U.S. authorities said, raising prospects that a temporary ban on asylum may be lifted soon. The U.S. Border Patrol is expected to arrest migrants about 57,000 times during the month, down from 83,536 […]

1 hour ago

boeing ceo...

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Boeing names new CEO as it posts a loss of more than $1.4 billion in second quarter

Boeing named a longtime aerospace industry veteran as its next CEO, who will take over a company that has been rocked by issues.

1 hour ago

FILE - A linesman works on power lines under the morning sun, July 12, 2024, in Phoenix. On Wednesd...

Associated Press

Paychecks grew more slowly this spring, a sign inflation may keep cooling

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pay and benefits for America’s workers grew more slowly in the April-June quarter than in the first three months of the year, a trend that could keep price pressures in check and encourage the inflation-fighters at the Federal Reserve. Compensation as measured by the government’s Employment Cost Index rose 0.9% in the […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Soprano Anna Netrebko attends a news conference on the premiere of Manon Lescaut in the Bols...

Associated Press

Anna Netrebko to sing at Palm Beach Opera gala in first US appearance since 2019

Soprano Anna Netrebko is scheduled to give a recital at the Palm Beach Opera for its gala on Feb. 3 in what would be her first U.S. appearance in six years. Considered the world’s top soprano, Netrebko was dropped by the Metropolitan Opera in 2022 after she refused a demand by Met general manager Peter […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

The Latest: Project 2025’s director steps down, and Trump says Harris ‘doesn’t like Jewish people’

The director of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 vision for a complete overhaul of the federal government has stepped down after blowback from Donald Trump’s campaign, which has tried to disavow the program created by many of the former president’s allies and former aides. Paul Dans’ exit comes after the project “completed exactly what it […]

3 hours ago

Delta CEO says airline is facing $500 million in costs from global tech outage last week