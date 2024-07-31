Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US suspends $95 million in aid to Georgia after passage of foreign agent law that sparked protests

Jul 31, 2024, 7:44 AM

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a conversation on Advancing Security and Prosp...

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a conversation on Advancing Security and Prosperity in the Indo-Pacific Region with Singapore's Ambassador-at-Large Chan Heng Chee at Asian Civilisation Museum in Singapore, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Suhaimi Abdullah)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Suhaimi Abdullah)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday suspended $95 million in U.S. assistance to Georgia after its parliament adopted legislation related to foreign agents that critics say was inspired by a Russian law used to crack down on political dissent and that sparked weeks of mass protests.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he had decided to pause the Georgian aid, which would directly benefit the government, as the result of a review of assistance that he ordered in May after the law passed. He said he took the action in response to “anti-democratic” actions the government has taken.

The U.S. has also already imposed visa bans on a number of Georgian politicians and law enforcement officials for suppressing free speech, particularly voices in favor of Georgia’s integration with the West.

“The Georgian government’s anti-democratic actions and false statements are incompatible with membership norms in the EU and NATO,” Blinken said in a statement released as he was flying from Singapore to Mongolia at the end of a six-nation tour of Asia.

Despite the suspension, Blinken said the U.S. would continue to fund programs in Georgia that promote democracy, the rule of law, independent media and economic development.

“We will remain committed to the Georgian people and their Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” he said, noting that the U.S. has provided more than $6.2 billion in assistance to Georgia over the past three decades since it won independence from the Soviet Union.

The Georgian parliament passed the legislation in May, overriding a veto by the president. The law requires media and nongovernmental organizations to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

Critics say that it closely resembles legislation the Kremlin used to silence opponents and that it will obstruct Georgia’s bid to join the EU.

National News

FILE - Passengers wait in line for assistance at the Delta Terminal, July 19, 2024, at Logan Intern...

Associated Press

Delta CEO says airline is facing $500 million in costs from global tech outage last week

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian says the airline is facing $500 million in costs related to a global tech outage this month that disrupted emergency services, communications and thousands of businesses. Speaking on CNBC, Bastian said Wednesday that the monetary amount represents lost revenue as well as “the tens of millions of dollars per […]

1 hour ago

boar's head...

Jonel Aleccia, The Associated Press

Boar’s Head expands recall to include 7 million more pounds of deli meats tied to listeria outbreak

Boar’s Head recalls an additional 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat products as an investigation into a deadly outbreak of listeria food poisoning continues.

1 hour ago

FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for proces...

Associated Press

US-Mexico border arrests are expected to drop 30% in July to a new low for Biden’s presidency

SAN DIEGO (AP) — United States-Mexico border arrests have plummeted about 30% in July to a new low for Joe Biden’s presidency, U.S. authorities said, raising prospects that a temporary ban on asylum may be lifted soon. The U.S. Border Patrol is expected to arrest migrants about 57,000 times during the month, down from 83,536 […]

2 hours ago

boeing ceo...

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Boeing names new CEO as it posts a loss of more than $1.4 billion in second quarter

Boeing named a longtime aerospace industry veteran as its next CEO, who will take over a company that has been rocked by issues.

2 hours ago

FILE - A linesman works on power lines under the morning sun, July 12, 2024, in Phoenix. On Wednesd...

Associated Press

Paychecks grew more slowly this spring, a sign inflation may keep cooling

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pay and benefits for America’s workers grew more slowly in the April-June quarter than in the first three months of the year, a trend that could keep price pressures in check and encourage the inflation-fighters at the Federal Reserve. Compensation as measured by the government’s Employment Cost Index rose 0.9% in the […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Soprano Anna Netrebko attends a news conference on the premiere of Manon Lescaut in the Bols...

Associated Press

Anna Netrebko to sing at Palm Beach Opera gala in first US appearance since 2019

Soprano Anna Netrebko is scheduled to give a recital at the Palm Beach Opera for its gala on Feb. 3 in what would be her first U.S. appearance in six years. Considered the world’s top soprano, Netrebko was dropped by the Metropolitan Opera in 2022 after she refused a demand by Met general manager Peter […]

2 hours ago

US suspends $95 million in aid to Georgia after passage of foreign agent law that sparked protests