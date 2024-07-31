Missouri woman admits kidnapping and killing a pregnant Arkansas woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after admitting in court that she kidnapped and killed a pregnant Arkansas woman in what prosecutors say was an attempt to claim her baby.

Amber Waterman, 44, of Pineville, Missouri, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield to one count each of kidnapping resulting in death and causing the death of a child in utero. U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said Waterman’s mandatory sentence will be life in prison without parole. Formal sentencing is Oct. 15.

In her plea, Waterman admitted that she used a false name to contact Ashley Bush of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on Facebook. Bush, 33, was about 31 weeks pregnant at the time.

Federal prosecutors said Waterman and Bush agreed to meet at an Arkansas convenience store on Oct. 31, 2022, under the guise of Waterman helping Bush get a job. Instead, Waterman drove Bush to Waterman’s home in Pineville.

Hours later, first responders were called to the home on a report that a baby was not breathing. The baby was pronounced dead. Waterman at first claimed she had given birth. In her plea, she admitted the baby was Bush’s. Bush was also the mother of three other children.

Bush’s body was found in a separate location. Arkansas authorities said she died from a gunshot wound, but police and prosecutors declined to provide more information on how the baby died.

Waterman’s husband, Jamie Waterman, was charged with being an accessory after the fact for allegedly helping dispose of Bush’s body. His trial is scheduled for October.