Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Utility chief in north Florida sentenced to 4 years in prison for privatization scheme

Jul 31, 2024, 9:26 AM

A general view of the Jacksonville, Fla., skyline is shown on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Jacksonvill...

A general view of the Jacksonville, Fla., skyline is shown on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville. The former head of a north Florida public utility was sentenced to four years in prison, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, for a scheme to privatize the authority which prosecutors said would have enriched himself and his associates by tens of millions of dollars at the expense of taxpayers. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The former head of a north Florida public utility was sentenced to four years in prison for a scheme to privatize the authority which prosecutors said would have enriched him and his associates by tens of millions of dollars at the expense of taxpayers.

Aaron Zahn was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday after being convicted earlier this year of wire fraud and conspiracy.

Zahn’s defense attorney had argued that the plan never came to fruition and the scheme involving the Jacksonville Electric Authority, also known as JEA, never paid anything out.

Zahn became the authority’s CEO in 2018. Not long afterward, he launched an effort to convince JEA’s board of directors of the need to privatize, claiming that the authority faced major headwinds if it failed to do so and would have to layoff more than 500 workers, authorities said.

But Jacksonville’s city council auditor in 2019 uncovered a hidden incentive plan created by Zahn which would have awarded $40 million to the CEO and $10 million to other high-level JEA executives if the sale of the utility went through, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The sale process was stopped and Zahn was fired.

“As a taxpayer, you are entitled to decisions based on the public’s best interest, and we take very seriously our responsibility to investigate and aggressively pursue individuals who attempt to defraud publicly funded institutions in a selfish effort to line their own pockets,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Kristin Rehler said in a statement.

National News

FILE - An AR-15 style rifle is fired, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (...

Associated Press

Federal judge says New Jersey’s ban on AR-15 rifles is unconstitutional

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s ban on the AR-15 rifle is unconstitutional, but the state’s cap on magazines over 10 rounds passes constitutional muster, a federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan’s 69-page opinion says he was compelled to rule as he did because of the Supreme Court’s rulings in firearms cases, […]

46 minutes ago

Defendant Ashley Benefield glances back after the jury retired to deliberate during her trial, Mond...

Associated Press

Former ballerina in Florida is convicted of manslaughter in her estranged husband’s 2020 shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A former ballerina has been convicted of manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of her estranged husband in Florida. A Manatee County jury returned the guilty verdict late Tuesday against Ashley Benefield, court records show. She had been charged with second-degree murder, but the jurors opted for a lesser offense after […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Stick and ground cinnamon is displayed for a photograph in Concord, N.H., on March 2, 2008. ...

Associated Press

FDA warns about more ground cinnamon tainted with lead. Here’s what you need to know

U.S. health officials are warning that several types of ground cinnamon sold at certain discount and specialty grocery stores are contaminated with high levels of lead and should be discarded. The Food and Drug Administration has issued its third alert this year, adding at least 10 types of packaged ground cinnamon sold at popular outlets […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Missouri woman admits kidnapping and killing a pregnant Arkansas woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after admitting in court that she kidnapped and killed a pregnant Arkansas woman in what prosecutors say was an attempt to claim her baby. Amber Waterman, 44, of Pineville, Missouri, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield […]

1 hour ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state'...

Associated Press

South Carolina Supreme Court rules state death penalty including firing squad is legal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state’s death penalty, which now includes a firing squad as well as lethal injection and the electric chair, is legal. All five justices agreed with at least part of the ruling, opening the door to restart executions in a state that hasn’t […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Severe storms in the Southeast US leave 1 dead and cause widespread power outages

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A weather system that produced severe thunderstorms late into the night in the Southeast left one man dead in Georgia, caused damage in a South Carolina town and left hundreds of thousands of electricity customers without power for a time. The 27-year-old man was found dead after a tree fell Tuesday […]

2 hours ago

Utility chief in north Florida sentenced to 4 years in prison for privatization scheme