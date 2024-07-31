Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Colorado clerk who became hero to election conspiracists set to go on trial for voting system breach

Jul 31, 2024, 10:05 AM

FILE - Tina Peters, former Mesa County, Colo., clerk, listens during her trial, Friday, March 3, 20...

FILE - Tina Peters, former Mesa County, Colo., clerk, listens during her trial, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Grand Junction, Colo. (Scott Crabtree/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Scott Crabtree/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — A trial is set to begin Wednesday for former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, a hero to election conspiracy theorists who is accused of orchestrating a breach of election security equipment.

The case against Peters centers around accusations that in May 2021 she allowed a man using someone else’s security badge to make a copy of the Dominion Voting Systems computer’s hard drive while she and an aide watched after turning off surveillance video.

Colorado state election officials became aware of the Mesa County security breach a few months later when a photo and video of confidential voting system passwords were posted on social media and a conservative website after Peters joined Lindell onstage at a “cybersymposium” and promised to reveal proof of election rigging.

Peters, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, argued she had a duty to preserve the results of the election before the voting system was upgraded and that she should not be prosecuted for carrying out her job.

The hard drive copied included proprietary software developed by Dominion Voting Systems that is used by election offices around the country. The Colorado-based company has been the subject of conspiracy theories blaming its election equipment for Trump’s loss. It filed several defamation lawsuits as a result, settling a case against Fox News for $787 million last year.

Experts have described the unauthorized release as serious, saying it provided a potential “practice environment” that would allow anyone to probe for vulnerabilities that could be exploited during a future election.

The incident is one of a handful of suspected security breaches that occurred in the aftermath of the 2020 election amid false claims by Trump that voting systems were rigged against him.

Trump ally Sidney Powell pleaded guilty last year to reduced charges in a case in Georgia. Prosecutors alleged she conspired with others to access election equipment without authorization in Coffee County and hired a computer forensics firm to copy software and data from voting machines and computers.

Election security experts and computer scientists say an effort to access voting system software in several states and provide it to Trump allies poses “serious threats” ahead of this year’s presidential contest.

It is unknown if Peters — who has repeated false accusations that the 2020 presidential election in which Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden was a “planned fraud on a grand scale” — will testify during the nearly two-week trial in the city of Grand Junction.

But two of her closest colleagues are expected to take the stand and testify against her.

Peters’ chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, and the aide who was with her when the first computer image was taken, former elections manager Sandra Brown, both pleaded guilty under deals which require them to testify against Peters.

Judge Matthew Barrett has barred Peters from portraying herself as whistleblower during the trial and also ruled the defense cannot try to make the case about election integrity or Dominion, The Daily Sentinel reported.

The trial begins after several delays, Peters’ failed bid to become Colorado’s top elections official and her decision to change attorneys on the eve of a trial date in February.

Potential jurors are scheduled to be questioned Wednesday in the solidly Republican county near the Utah border, which Donald Trump won in the 2020 presidential election with nearly 63% of the vote. Opening statements in the trial could come later in the day.

Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one count of identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

Prosecutors allege a second image of the elections computer was taken after it was upgraded. The next day, they say Peters mailed a package to the man who had taken the first image but who left before the second one could be completed. He has not been charged.

Peters’ case was the first instance amid the 2020 conspiracy theories in which a local election official was charged with a suspected security breach of voting systems. It heightened concerns nationally for the potential of insider threats, in which rogue election workers sympathetic to lies about the 2020 election might use their access to election equipment and the knowledge gained through the breaches to launch an attack from within.

_____

Christina Almeida Cassidy contributed to this report from Atlanta.

National News

Associated Press

Michigan Supreme Court restores minimum wage and sick leave laws reversed by Republicans years ago

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court overruled the Legislature on Wednesday, reinstating major changes to the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave laws, a victory for low-wage workers. In a 4-3 decision, the court said Republican lawmakers violated the state constitution. The laws were the result of a 2018 petition drive that collected […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - U.S. made F-16 fighter jets fly in the sky over Poland's capital as they take part in a mass...

Associated Press

Ukraine receives first F-16 fighter jets to bolster defenses against Russia, a US official tells AP

Ukraine has received the first F-16 fighter jets that it has sought for months to fight back against an onslaught of Russian missile strikes, a U.S. official confirmed to the Associated Press. Ukraine has been pushing its Western allies for F-16s for Ukraine for months, saying they were critically needed to fight back against the […]

36 minutes ago

A general view of the Jacksonville, Fla., skyline is shown on Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Jacksonvill...

Associated Press

Utility chief in north Florida sentenced to 4 years in prison for privatization scheme

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The former head of a north Florida public utility was sentenced to four years in prison for a scheme to privatize the authority which prosecutors said would have enriched him and his associates by tens of millions of dollars at the expense of taxpayers. Aaron Zahn was sentenced to federal prison […]

46 minutes ago

FILE - An AR-15 style rifle is fired, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (...

Associated Press

Federal judge says New Jersey’s ban on AR-15 rifles is unconstitutional

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s ban on the AR-15 rifle is unconstitutional, but the state’s cap on magazines over 10 rounds passes constitutional muster, a federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan’s 69-page opinion says he was compelled to rule as he did because of the Supreme Court’s rulings in firearms cases, […]

1 hour ago

Defendant Ashley Benefield glances back after the jury retired to deliberate during her trial, Mond...

Associated Press

Former ballerina in Florida is convicted of manslaughter in her estranged husband’s 2020 shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A former ballerina has been convicted of manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of her estranged husband in Florida. A Manatee County jury returned the guilty verdict late Tuesday against Ashley Benefield, court records show. She had been charged with second-degree murder, but the jurors opted for a lesser offense after […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Stick and ground cinnamon is displayed for a photograph in Concord, N.H., on March 2, 2008. ...

Associated Press

FDA warns about more ground cinnamon tainted with lead. Here’s what you need to know

U.S. health officials are warning that several types of ground cinnamon sold at certain discount and specialty grocery stores are contaminated with high levels of lead and should be discarded. The Food and Drug Administration has issued its third alert this year, adding at least 10 types of packaged ground cinnamon sold at popular outlets […]

2 hours ago

Colorado clerk who became hero to election conspiracists set to go on trial for voting system breach