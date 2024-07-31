Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-leaders of Penn State frat where pledge died after night of drinking plead guilty to misdemeanors

Jul 31, 2024, 1:53 PM

FILE – Jim and Evelyn Piazza, center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an inve...

FILE – Jim and Evelyn Piazza, center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an investigation into the death of their son Timothy Piazza, seen in photo at right, during a news conference in Bellefonte, Pa., on May 5, 2017. The former president and vice president the fraternity where Piazza fell and later died after consuming a large amount of alcohol pleaded guilty to misdemeanors Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The former president and vice president of a Penn State fraternity where pledge Timothy Piazza fell and later died after consuming a large amount of alcohol seven years ago have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.

Brendan Young, 28, who was president of the now defunct chapter of Beta Theta Pi in 2017, and Daniel Casey, 27, who was vice president and pledge master, both pleaded guilty to hazing and reckless endangerment during a proceeding via video streaming in Centre County court on Tuesday. Sentencing will be in October.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry issued a statement “recognizing the tragic loss of life and resulting devastation for Mr. Piazza’s family and friends.”

Young and Casey both pleaded guilty to 14 counts of hazing and a single count of reckless endangerment regarding Piazza. Young’s defense lawyer, Julian Allatt, declined comment on the pleas. A phone message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Casey’s lawyer, Steven Trialonis.

Piazza, a 19-year-old engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey, and 13 other pledges were seeking to join the fraternity the night he consumed at least 18 drinks in less than two hours. Security camera footage documented Piazza’s excruciating final hours, including a fall down the basement steps that required others to carry him back upstairs. He exhibited signs of severe pain as he spent the night on a first-floor couch.

Help was called the next morning. Piazza suffered severe head and abdominal injuries and died at a hospital.

Jim Piazza, Timothy Piazza’s father, told the Centre Daily Times after the plea hearing that he was relieved the criminal proceedings are nearly over.

“We are happy that the defendants finally admitted to both hazing and recklessly endangering our son,” he told the paper. “While none of this brings him back, it does begin to give us some closure.”

At one point, more than two dozen fraternity members had faced a variety of charges in the case. Nearly all have been resolved, but the prosecution of Young and Casey was delayed by appeals. More than a dozen pleaded guilty to hazing and alcohol violations, while a smaller number entered a diversion program designed for first-time, nonviolent offenders.

Prosecutors were unable to get more serious charges — including involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault — approved by judges during four marathon preliminary hearings.

Penn State banned the fraternity. Pennsylvania state lawmakers passed legislation making the most severe forms of hazing a felony, requiring schools to maintain policies to combat hazing and allowing the confiscation of fraternity houses where hazing has occurred.

National News

Associated Press

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green tells AP a $4 billion settlement for 2023 Maui wildfire could come next week

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday the parties in Lahaina wildfire lawsuits against the state, Maui County and utilities are close to a global settlement of claims that will be worth a little over $4 billion. Green said he’s hoping to finalize the details in coming days, perhaps as soon as Aug. […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania Supreme Court agrees to review suicide ruling in case of woman with 20 stab wounds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from the family of a Philadelphia woman whose 2011 stabbing death was initially ruled a homicide before the medical examiner switched it to suicide after police objected. First-grade teacher Ellen Greenberg, 27, was found in her apartment with 20 stab wounds. […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Father, girlfriend charged with endangerment after boy falls to his death from 8th-story window

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — The father of a 3-year-old boy who tumbled out of the eighth-story window of a Missouri apartment building and died has been charged with child endangerment, along with his girlfriend. No attorney is listed for either of them in online court records. Emergency crews rushed Monday to their apartment building in […]

46 minutes ago

Stacks of donated goods line the shelves at the Good News Outreach food bank, Wednesday, July 31, 2...

Associated Press

Families face food insecurity in Republican-led states that turned down federal aid this summer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Crystal Ripolio had tears in her eyes as she walked the produce line at the Good News Outreach food bank in Tallahassee. It was the bags of ripe peaches that did her in. “We don’t have anything in our fridge,” Ripolio said. Ripolio and her 8-year-old daughter, Isabella, walked away with […]

56 minutes ago

FILE - Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, speaks as Colby Jenkins looks on during Utah's 2nd Congressional...

Associated Press

Utah congressional candidate contests election results in state Supreme Court as recount begins

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With a recount underway, the closely trailing Republican challenger for Utah’s 2nd District U.S. House seat is contesting the primary election results in state Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to recover enough disqualified ballots to overtake his opponent. Colby Jenkins was 214 votes, or 0.2 percentage points, behind U.S. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

North Carolina Medicaid recipients can obtain OTC birth control pills at pharmacies at no cost

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Medicaid recipients can begin receiving over-the-counter birth control pills at no cost this week through hundreds of participating pharmacies. The oral conceptive Opill will be covered and available without a prescription to Medicaid enrollees starting Thursday at more than 300 retail and commercial pharmacies in 92 of the […]

1 hour ago

Ex-leaders of Penn State frat where pledge died after night of drinking plead guilty to misdemeanors