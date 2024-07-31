Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyers for Saudi Arabia seek dismissal of claims it supported the Sept. 11 hijackers

Jul 31, 2024, 2:50 PM | Updated: 3:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Saudi Arabia argued Wednesday that the country fought against terrorism and al-Qaida, just like the United States, in the 1990s and should not be a defendant in lawsuits seeking over $100 billion for relatives of people killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

U..S. District Judge George B. Daniels listened Wednesday to arguments about evidence in the two-decade-old Manhattan case.

Lawyers for relatives of 9/11 victims say that a group of extremist religious leaders in Saudi Arabia gained influence in the Saudi government and aided the 9/11 hijackers who flew planes into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Fifteen of the 19 Sept. 11 attackers were Saudis.

In lawsuits, hundreds of victims’ relatives and injured survivors, along with insurance companies and businesses, claim that employees of the Saudi government directly and knowingly assisted the attack’s airplane hijackers and plotters and fueled al-Qaida’s development into a terrorist organization by funding charities that supported them.

Some defendants, including Iran, the Taliban and al-Qaida, already have been found in default.

Lawyers for Saudi Arabia say the nation and the United States were partners in the 1990s against terrorism, al-Qaida and its founder, Osama bin Laden.

Attorneys Michael Kellogg and Gregory G. Rapawy, arguing on behalf of Saudi Arabia, said plaintiffs in the lawsuits had failed to generate sufficient evidence over the last four years of discovery to enable their claims to move forward.

Kellogg noted that Saudi Arabia in the 1990s stripped al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden of his citizenship and had taken more actions against him than any other country prior to the Sept. 11 attacks.

He said the suggestion that Saudi Arabia was behind the terrorism attacks was “truly without any basis in fact and quite contrary to all the relevant evidence.”

Kellogg said the plaintiffs were “equating Islam with terrorism” and rejecting the fact that Saudi Arabia follows the tenets of Islam and rejects terrorism.

Rapawy noted that bin Laden in 1996 condemned Saudi Arabia and the U.S. He said the claims by plaintiffs were “long on assertions and short on evidence.”

Attorney Gavin Simpson, arguing for the plaintiffs, said there was “substantial evidence, indeed compelling evidence” that a militant network of individuals in the United States teamed up with Saudi officials to aid hijackers who came to the United States in early 2000 to prepare for the attacks.

He showed the judge video clips of a Feb. 17, 2000, “welcome party” in California for two of the hijackers, saying 29 individuals were there who later helped the pair to settle in America and prepare for the attacks.

“The examples are abundant, your honor, of the support that was provided,” he said. “The purpose of this party was to welcome the hijackers.”

He rejected Kellogg’s claim that the plaintiffs have equated Islam with terrorism. “We have done nothing of the sort,” Simpson said.

Now-declassified documents show U.S. investigators looked into some Saudi diplomats and others with Saudi government ties who had contact with the hijackers after they arrived in the U.S. The 9/11 Commission report found “no evidence that the Saudi government as an institution or senior Saudi officials individually funded” the attacks al-Qaida masterminded. But the commission also noted “the likelihood” that Saudi-government-sponsored charities did.

Daniels already tossed Saudi Arabia out as a defendant once, but Congress passed legislation that eliminated some defenses and enabled the Sept. 11 victims to reassert their claims. Saudi Arabia, an important U.S. ally in the Middle East, had lobbied against the new law.

National News

Associated Press

West Virginia school ordered to remain open after effort to close it due to toxic groundwater fears

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (AP) — A small West Virginia school will remain open after a judge sided with residents who fought a county superintendent’s decision to relocate classes due to contaminated groundwater under the school being on a national cleanup priority list. Wetzel County Circuit Judge Richard Wilson on Wednesday ordered Paden City High School […]

29 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston, W...

Associated Press

Harris calls Trump’s false claims about race ‘the same old show’ of divisiveness and disrespect

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump’s false assertions about her race were the “same old show” as she emphasized the need for Black women to organize for his defeat this November. Addressing the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. — one of “Divine Nine” historically Black fraternities and […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The burned hull of the dive boat Conception is brought to the surface by a salvage team off ...

Associated Press

Captain in 2019 scuba boat fire ordered to pay about $32K to families of 3 of 34 people killed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A scuba dive boat captain was ordered Wednesday to pay about $32,000 in restitution to the families of three of the 34 people killed in a fire aboard the vessel in 2019. Jerry Boylan’s criminal negligence as captain of the Conception led to the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas stops enforcing a law against impersonating election officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is no longer enforcing a 3-year-old law making it a felony to impersonate election officials as it faces a legal challenge from critics who argue that the law has hindered efforts to register new voters. Attorneys for the state and groups suing over the law agreed on stopping its enforcement, […]

2 hours ago

FILE - National Collegiate Athletic Association Board of Governors Chairman Dr. Michael Drake testi...

Associated Press

University of California president to step down after five years marked by pandemic, campus protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The president of the University of California announced Wednesday he would step down after five years of leading one of the nation’s largest public university systems through the coronavirus pandemic, labor strikes and campus protests. Michael V. Drake, the first Black person to serve in the role in the system’s more […]

3 hours ago

FILE - The Massachusetts Statehouse is seen in Boston on Jan. 2, 2019. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Hea...

Associated Press

Massachusetts businesses with at least 24 employees must disclose salary range for new jobs

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts businesses with more than 25 employees must disclose salary ranges when posting jobs, under a new bill signed into law Wednesday that puts the commonwealth in line with 10 other states that already require pay transparency. The new law also protects a worker’s right to ask their employer for the salary […]

3 hours ago

Lawyers for Saudi Arabia seek dismissal of claims it supported the Sept. 11 hijackers