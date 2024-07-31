Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Alabama, civic groups spar over law restricting assistance with absentee ballot applications

Jul 31, 2024, 3:21 PM

FILE - Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour speaks with members of the press outside the Supreme...

FILE - Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour speaks with members of the press outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 4, 2022. LaCour's office on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, described a new ban on providing voters with absentee ballot application assistance as “commonsense ballot integrity,” while lawyers challenging the restrictions said they have halted important civic work in the community. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama attorney general’s office on Wednesday described a new ban on providing voters with absentee ballot application assistance as “commonsense ballot integrity,” while lawyers challenging the restrictions said they have halted important civic work in the community.

The diverging depictions of the new law were aired during a federal hearing on Alabama’s request to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the statute. U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor did not indicate when he would rule, but said he understood the two sides want a decision before the November general election.

The new law, originally known as Senate Bill 1, puts restrictions on who can fill out and return a voter’s application form to receive an absentee ballot. It makes it illegal to distribute an absentee ballot application that is prefilled with information such as the voter’s name, or to return another person’s absentee ballot application. And it is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison to give, or receive, a payment or a gift “for distributing, ordering, requesting, collecting, completing, prefilling, obtaining, or delivering a voter’s absentee ballot application.”

Alabama is one of several Republican-led states to enact limitations on voter assistance. State Republicans said the measure is needed to combat “ballot harvesting,” a pejorative term for the collection of multiple absentee ballots. The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters and other groups filed a lawsuit challenging the new statute, which they say “turns civic and neighborly voter engagement into a serious crime.”

During the hearing, Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour described the law as a ballot-integrity measure that prevents paid operatives from corralling votes through absentee ballots.

“SB1 helps fight fraud and confusion by ensuring that the absentee ballot application process remains in the hands of voters,” LaCour told Proctor. He argued that there are exceptions for disabled voters who need assistance.

Organizations challenging the Alabama law said it infringes on free speech rights and is unconstitutionally vague about what type of conduct would be illegal. They also argued that it runs afoul of the federal Voting Rights Act.

“SB1 does not pass constitutional muster,” Valencia Richardson, an attorney with the Campaign Legal Center, told Proctor.

The new law has forced voter outreach groups to cease some operations, Richardson said, “because they are afraid of going to jail.”

Kathy Jones of the League of Women Voters of Alabama said the group has “basically had to stand down” from helping people with absentee ballot applications because of the uncertainty and fear.

“We are not willing to put our members at risk,” Jones told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Proctor posed several hypothetical questions during the hearing, including whether a compensated person at an information booth or table would run afoul of the law if they had a stack of blank ballot applications to hand out to interested voters. The state replied that it would.

William Van Der Pol, a lawyer with the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program, told Proctor that it is wrong for the state to suggest that civic organizations are in the business of buying votes or inappropriately influencing voters.

“That is the exact antithesis of their mission,” he said.

National News

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston, W...

Associated Press

Harris calls Trump’s false claims about race ‘the same old show’ of divisiveness and disrespect

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump’s false assertions about her race were the “same old show” as she emphasized the need for Black women to organize for his defeat this November. Addressing the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. — one of “Divine Nine” historically Black fraternities and […]

20 minutes ago

FILE - The burned hull of the dive boat Conception is brought to the surface by a salvage team off ...

Associated Press

Captain in 2019 scuba boat fire ordered to pay about $32K to families of 3 of 34 people killed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A scuba dive boat captain was ordered Wednesday to pay about $32,000 in restitution to the families of three of the 34 people killed in a fire aboard the vessel in 2019. Jerry Boylan’s criminal negligence as captain of the Conception led to the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history. […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Kansas stops enforcing a law against impersonating election officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is no longer enforcing a 3-year-old law making it a felony to impersonate election officials as it faces a legal challenge from critics who argue that the law has hindered efforts to register new voters. Attorneys for the state and groups suing over the law agreed on stopping its enforcement, […]

1 hour ago

FILE - National Collegiate Athletic Association Board of Governors Chairman Dr. Michael Drake testi...

Associated Press

University of California president to step down after five years marked by pandemic, campus protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The president of the University of California announced Wednesday he would step down after five years of leading one of the nation’s largest public university systems through the coronavirus pandemic, labor strikes and campus protests. Michael V. Drake, the first Black person to serve in the role in the system’s more […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Massachusetts Statehouse is seen in Boston on Jan. 2, 2019. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Hea...

Associated Press

Massachusetts businesses with at least 24 employees must disclose salary range for new jobs

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts businesses with more than 25 employees must disclose salary ranges when posting jobs, under a new bill signed into law Wednesday that puts the commonwealth in line with 10 other states that already require pay transparency. The new law also protects a worker’s right to ask their employer for the salary […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Black and other minority farmers are getting $2 billion from USDA after years of discrimination

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Biden administration has doled out more than $2 billion in direct payments for Black and other minority farmers discriminated against by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the president announced Wednesday. More than 23,000 farmers were approved for payments ranging from $10,000 to $500,000, according to the USDA. Another 20,000 who […]

2 hours ago

Alabama, civic groups spar over law restricting assistance with absentee ballot applications