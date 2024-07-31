Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge approves settlement in long-running lawsuit over US detention of Iraqi nationals

Jul 31, 2024, 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — A judge approved a settlement Wednesday in a 2017 lawsuit that challenged the detention of Iraqi nationals who were targeted for deportation during the Trump administration.

The agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, sets strict conditions for future detentions before any proposed removals, the American Civil Liberties Union said.

“Too often, immigrants are locked up for months or years for absolutely no reason other than they want what so many of us have already: the chance to build a life in America. The settlement will make it easier for them to do that,” ACLU attorney Miriam Aukerman said. 

An email seeking comment from ICE was not immediately answered.

The lawsuit involved about 1,400 people, many of whom had been allowed to stay in the U.S. for years, holding jobs and raising families, because Iraq had no interest in taking them back.

That suddenly changed in 2017 when Iraq’s position apparently shifted. ICE arrested people around the U.S., especially in southeastern Michigan, and detained them based on old deportation orders. Some were in custody for more than a year. Protesters filled streets outside the federal courthouse in Detroit.

The ACLU argued that their lives would be at risk if they were returned to their native country. The goal of the lawsuit was to suspend deportations and allow people to at least return to immigration court to make arguments about safety threats in Iraq.

U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith made key rulings in their favor. Although those decisions were reversed by a higher court in 2018, there were opportunities in the meantime to win release and get into immigration court because of Goldsmith’s orders.

Some people were granted asylum or became U.S. citizens. Roughly 50 people who were being held by ICE decided to go back to Iraq, Aukerman said.

“They were so distraught about being in detention, they just gave up,” she said. “The vast majority remain in the United States. … What we’re seeing now is very limited removals.”

___

Follow Ed White on X at https://twitter.com/edwritez

National News

Associated Press

West Virginia school ordered to remain open after effort to close it due to toxic groundwater fears

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (AP) — A small West Virginia school will remain open after a judge sided with residents who fought a county superintendent’s decision to relocate classes due to contaminated groundwater under the school being on a national cleanup priority list. Wetzel County Circuit Judge Richard Wilson on Wednesday ordered Paden City High School […]

18 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston, W...

Associated Press

Harris calls Trump’s false claims about race ‘the same old show’ of divisiveness and disrespect

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump’s false assertions about her race were the “same old show” as she emphasized the need for Black women to organize for his defeat this November. Addressing the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. — one of “Divine Nine” historically Black fraternities and […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The burned hull of the dive boat Conception is brought to the surface by a salvage team off ...

Associated Press

Captain in 2019 scuba boat fire ordered to pay about $32K to families of 3 of 34 people killed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A scuba dive boat captain was ordered Wednesday to pay about $32,000 in restitution to the families of three of the 34 people killed in a fire aboard the vessel in 2019. Jerry Boylan’s criminal negligence as captain of the Conception led to the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas stops enforcing a law against impersonating election officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is no longer enforcing a 3-year-old law making it a felony to impersonate election officials as it faces a legal challenge from critics who argue that the law has hindered efforts to register new voters. Attorneys for the state and groups suing over the law agreed on stopping its enforcement, […]

2 hours ago

FILE - National Collegiate Athletic Association Board of Governors Chairman Dr. Michael Drake testi...

Associated Press

University of California president to step down after five years marked by pandemic, campus protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The president of the University of California announced Wednesday he would step down after five years of leading one of the nation’s largest public university systems through the coronavirus pandemic, labor strikes and campus protests. Michael V. Drake, the first Black person to serve in the role in the system’s more […]

3 hours ago

FILE - The Massachusetts Statehouse is seen in Boston on Jan. 2, 2019. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Hea...

Associated Press

Massachusetts businesses with at least 24 employees must disclose salary range for new jobs

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts businesses with more than 25 employees must disclose salary ranges when posting jobs, under a new bill signed into law Wednesday that puts the commonwealth in line with 10 other states that already require pay transparency. The new law also protects a worker’s right to ask their employer for the salary […]

3 hours ago

Judge approves settlement in long-running lawsuit over US detention of Iraqi nationals