Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Transit officials say taxi driver drove onto tracks as train was approaching and was killed

Aug 1, 2024, 6:23 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MANORVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A cab driver was killed and his passenger was injured when a commuter train hit the taxi at a grade crossing on Long Island, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at a Long Island Rail Road crossing gate in Manorville.

Daniel Seagren, 49, drove through the gate as lights were flashing and bells were sounding to signal an approaching train, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a statement.

The eastbound train hit the cab as it was stopped on the tracks, the MTA said.

Seagren was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The passenger was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, the MTA said.

No injuries were reported on the train, which proceeded east to Riverhead after a delay of about an hour and a half.

National News

Associated Press

Two couples drop wrongful death suit against Alabama IVF clinic and hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Two couples who sued a hospital and in-vitro fertilization clinic over the accidental destruction of their frozen embryos have dropped their lawsuit, months after Alabama’s supreme court ruled they could pursue wrongful death claims because embryos could be considered children. Emily and James LePage and William and Caroline Fonde filed to […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

‘He had everyone fooled’: Former FBI agent sentenced to life for child rape in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former FBI agent was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while serving as an Alabama state trooper. Alabama’s state police hired Christopher Bauer even after he was kicked out of the FBI amid earlier claims he raped a co-worker at knifepoint. An Associated Press […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ohio historical society settles with golf club to take back World Heritage tribal site

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s historical society announced a deal Thursday that will allow it to take control of an ancient ceremonial and burial earthworks site long located on the site of a golf course. Ohio History Connection will pay Moundbuilders Country Club in Newark to buy out its lease and end the long-running legal […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

A woman is arrested in vandalism at museum officials’ homes during pro-Palestinian protests

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who police say helped vandalize the homes of the Brooklyn Museum’s leaders with red paint during a wave of pro-Palestinian protests has been arrested on hate crimes charges. Taylor Pelton, 28, was arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal mischief and criminal mischief as a hate crime, police said. Police […]

26 minutes ago

Helicopter heads toward a ridge to make a water drop on a wildland fire burning near the Ken Caryl ...

Associated Press

Wildfires encroach on homes near Denver as heat hinders fight

DENVER (AP) — A wildfire on the edge of metro Denver crept within a quarter-mile of evacuated homes, but authorities said Thursday morning they were hopeful to save hundreds of threatened residences as they grapple with sweltering temperatures and firefighters suffering heat exhaustion. The fire was among several threatening heavily populated areas of the Colorado […]

45 minutes ago

japan osprey crash...

Associated Press

Japan Osprey crash caused by cracks in a gear and pilot’s decision to keep flying, Air Force says

A deadly Osprey aircraft crash last November off Japan was caused by cracks in a metal gear and the pilot’s decision to keep flying.

59 minutes ago

Transit officials say taxi driver drove onto tracks as train was approaching and was killed