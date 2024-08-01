Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Inmate sentenced to more than 4 years in prison killing of Boston gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger

Jul 31, 2024, 9:06 PM

FILE - In this June 30, 2011 file photo, James "Whitey" Bulger, right, is escorted from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter to a waiting vehicle at an airport in Plymouth, Mass., after attending hearings in federal court in Boston. Bulger was fatally beaten at a West Virginia prison in October 2018. An inmate, Paul J. DeCologero, is due in court Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, for a plea hearing and sentencing on charges in Bulger’s death. (Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — An inmate was sentenced to more than four years in prison Thursday for his role in the 2018 fatal bludgeoning of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia federal prison.

Massachusetts gangster Paul J. DeCologero was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to an assault charge. He could have faced up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors initially had said DeCologero and inmate Fotios “Freddy” Geas used a lock attached to a belt to repeatedly hit the 89-year-old Bulger in the head hours after he arrived at troubled USP Hazelton from another lockup in Florida. But on Thursday, they said that he had only served as a lookout and had not physically assaulted Bulger.

An inmate told a grand jury that DeCologero said to him that Bulger was a snitch and they planned to kill him as soon as he came into their unit at United States Penitentiary, Hazelton.

Geas faces a hearing on Sept. 6. He has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, which carries up to a life sentence. Last year the Justice Department said it would not seek the death sentence for the pair.

Another inmate who acted as a lookout, Sean McKinnon, pleaded guilty in June to lying to FBI special agents about his role. McKinnon got credit for spending 22 months in custody after his 2022 indictment, was given no additional prison time and was returned to Florida to finish his supervised release. McKinnon had served out a sentence for stealing guns from a firearms dealer.

Plea deals for the three men were disclosed May 13. Geas and DeCologero were identified as suspects shortly after Bulger’s death, but they remained uncharged for years as the investigation dragged on.

According to court records, inmates found out ahead of time that Bulger would be arriving. DeCologero and Geas spent about seven minutes in Bulger’s cell during the attack.

After the killing, experts criticized Bulger’s transfer to Hazelton, where workers had already been sounding the alarm about violence and understaffing, and his placement in the general population instead of more protective housing.

A Justice Department inspector general investigation found in 2022 that the killing was the result of multiple layers of management failures, widespread incompetence and flawed policies at the federal Bureau of Prisons. The inspector general found no evidence of “malicious intent” by any bureau employees but said a series of bureaucratic blunders left Bulger at the mercy of rival gangsters.

In July, the U.S. Senate passed legislation to overhaul oversight and bring greater transparency to the Bureau of Prisons following reporting from The Associated Press that exposed systemic corruption in the federal prison system and increased congressional scrutiny.

Bulger, who ran the largely Irish mob in Boston in the 1970s and ’80s, was also an FBI informant who provided the agency with information on the main rival to his gang.

He became one of the nation’s most wanted fugitives after fleeing Boston in 1994, thanks to a tip from his FBI handler that he was about to be indicted. He was captured at age 81 after more than 16 years on the run.

Bulger was convicted in 2013 in a string of 11 killings and dozens of other gangland crimes, many of them committed while he was said to be an FBI informant.

DeCologero, who was in a gang led by his uncle, was convicted of buying heroin that was used to try to kill a teenage girl because his uncle feared she would betray the crew to police. After the heroin did not kill her, another man broke her neck, dismembered her body and buried her remains in the woods, court records say. DeCologero was sentenced in 2006 to 25 years in prison.

Geas was a close associate of the Mafia and acted as an enforcer but was not an official “made” member because he is Greek, not Italian. He and his brother were sentenced to life in 2011 for their roles in several violent crimes, including the 2003 killing of Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno, a Genovese crime family boss in Springfield, Massachusetts. Another mobster ordered Bruno’s killing because he was upset that he had talked to the FBI, prosecutors said.

National News

Associated Press

Two couples drop wrongful death suit against Alabama IVF clinic and hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Two couples who sued a hospital and in-vitro fertilization clinic over the accidental destruction of their frozen embryos have dropped their lawsuit, months after Alabama’s supreme court ruled they could pursue wrongful death claims because embryos could be considered children. Emily and James LePage and William and Caroline Fonde filed to […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

‘He had everyone fooled’: Former FBI agent sentenced to life for child rape in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former FBI agent was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while serving as an Alabama state trooper. Alabama’s state police hired Christopher Bauer even after he was kicked out of the FBI amid earlier claims he raped a co-worker at knifepoint. An Associated Press […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ohio historical society settles with golf club to take back World Heritage tribal site

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s historical society announced a deal Thursday that will allow it to take control of an ancient ceremonial and burial earthworks site long located on the site of a golf course. Ohio History Connection will pay Moundbuilders Country Club in Newark to buy out its lease and end the long-running legal […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

A woman is arrested in vandalism at museum officials’ homes during pro-Palestinian protests

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who police say helped vandalize the homes of the Brooklyn Museum’s leaders with red paint during a wave of pro-Palestinian protests has been arrested on hate crimes charges. Taylor Pelton, 28, was arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal mischief and criminal mischief as a hate crime, police said. Police […]

21 minutes ago

Helicopter heads toward a ridge to make a water drop on a wildland fire burning near the Ken Caryl ...

Associated Press

Wildfires encroach on homes near Denver as heat hinders fight

DENVER (AP) — A wildfire on the edge of metro Denver crept within a quarter-mile of evacuated homes, but authorities said Thursday morning they were hopeful to save hundreds of threatened residences as they grapple with sweltering temperatures and firefighters suffering heat exhaustion. The fire was among several threatening heavily populated areas of the Colorado […]

40 minutes ago

japan osprey crash...

Associated Press

Japan Osprey crash caused by cracks in a gear and pilot’s decision to keep flying, Air Force says

A deadly Osprey aircraft crash last November off Japan was caused by cracks in a metal gear and the pilot’s decision to keep flying.

54 minutes ago

Inmate sentenced to more than 4 years in prison killing of Boston gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger