Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Korean Air says turbulence is knocking instant noodles off its economy menu

Aug 1, 2024, 10:30 AM

FILE - Passengers approach a Korean Air counter at Gimpo airport in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 25, 20...

FILE - Passengers approach a Korean Air counter at Gimpo airport in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 25, 2012. Cups of Shin Ramyun instant noodles, which have become a fan favorite among Korean Air travelers over the years, will no longer be available for Economy class passengers starting August 15, 2024, a spokesperson for the Seoul-based airline confirmed. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Turbulence is knocking a beloved instant-noodle offering off Korean Air’s economy menu.

Cups of Shin Ramyun instant noodles, a favorite among Korean Air travelers over the years, will no longer be available for economy-class passengers starting Aug. 15, a spokesperson for the Seoul-based airline said.

“This decision is part of proactive safety measures in response to increased turbulence, aimed at preventing burn accidents,” Korean Air said.

The instant noodles are currently part of Korean Air’s in-flight snack service, which is a self-serve bar beyond meals available for economy passengers on long-haul trips. In this week’s announcement, the carrier added that it had “renewed” economy’s snack options to instead include offerings like sandwiches, corn dogs and hot pockets.

But business- and first-class passengers will still get their noodles. Korean Air told the BBC that the noodles are brought individually to business- and first-class travelers, reducing spill risks.

Concern about the dangers of serving hot food and liquids on airplanes isn’t new. Over the years, several carriers have faced lawsuits from customers who say they suffered serious burns after having hot coffee, for example, spilled on them during a flight. And, while legal precedent may vary around the world, the European Union’s highest court ruled in 2019 that an airline can be held liable if a passenger is injured in this way, even if turbulence or other flight-related factors didn’t cause the spill.

But turbulence, of course, still adds to risk. Flying through unstable air can make balancing something like soup or a hot beverage in-flight all the more precarious.

Numerous turbulence-related injuries have been reported over the years, but most incidents are minor — and airlines have made steady improvements in reducing accident rates. Those include suspending cabin service when needed or taking extra caution when distributing certain refreshments.

Still, rough air might be getting harder and harder to avoid. Some meteorologists and aviation analysts note reports of turbulence encounters are on the rise, pointing to the potential impacts climate change may have on flying conditions.

Lifestyle

Associated Press

Ohio historical society settles with golf club to take back World Heritage tribal site

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s historical society announced a deal Thursday that will allow it to take control of an ancient ceremonial and burial earthworks site long located on the site of a golf course. Ohio History Connection will pay Moundbuilders Country Club in Newark to buy out its lease and end the long-running legal […]

44 minutes ago

FILE - Stick and ground cinnamon is displayed for a photograph in Concord, N.H., on March 2, 2008. ...

Associated Press

FDA warns about more ground cinnamon tainted with lead. Here’s what you need to know

U.S. health officials are warning that several types of ground cinnamon sold at certain discount and specialty grocery stores are contaminated with high levels of lead and should be discarded. The Food and Drug Administration has issued its third alert this year, adding at least 10 types of packaged ground cinnamon sold at popular outlets […]

1 day ago

Za'kyra Davis looks at items from Walmart's No Boundaries brand at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus...

Associated Press

Stores lure back-to-school shoppers with deals and ‘buy now, pay later’ plans

NEW YORK (AP) — Mass market retailers in the U.S. are plying shoppers with offers for computers, clothes and other back-to-school essentials at affordable prices. To seal the deal, they are marketing “buy now, pay later” services as a way for customers to spread out the cost of going back to class in style. The […]

2 days ago

FILE - Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2...

Associated Press

Income gap between Black and white US residents shrank between Gen Xers and millennials, study says

The income gap between white and Black young adults was narrower for millenials than for Generation X, according to a new study that also found the chasm between white people born to wealthy and poor parents widened between the generations. By age 27, Black Americans born in 1978 to poor parents ended up earning almost […]

3 days ago

Dennis Meyer, left, smiles as Finlee gives a kiss to Diane Meyer, right, at a park in Madison, N.J....

Associated Press

Dog days are fun days on trips away from the shelter with volunteers

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — The place where Finlee lives is nice enough: It’s clean, they feed and care for him well and there are always people to pet and scratch him. But it’s still an animal shelter in New Jersey. Beyond its walls, however, is a big, wide, wonderful world full of unexplained, unexplored smells, […]

3 days ago

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2011, file photo, a mushroom grows at Winslow Park in Freeport, Maine. Mai...

Associated Press

Midwest sees surge in calls to poison control centers amid bumper crop of wild mushrooms

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The warm, soggy summer across much of the Midwest has produced a bumper crop of wild mushrooms — and a surge in calls to poison control centers. At the Minnesota Regional Poison Center, calls from April through July were up 150% over the same period last year, said Samantha Lee, the center’s […]

3 days ago

Korean Air says turbulence is knocking instant noodles off its economy menu