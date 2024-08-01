Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Former Honduras national police chief gets 19 years in U.S. prison for cocaine distribution

Aug 1, 2024, 11:55 AM

FILE - Honduras Police Chief Gen. Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares, also known as the Tiger, or "El T...

FILE - Honduras Police Chief Gen. Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares, also known as the Tiger, or "El Tigre," salutes during an event in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Dec. 21, 2012. The former chief of the Honduran National Police was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, to 19 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in a conspiracy to protect shipments of cocaine destined for the United States. (AP Photo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The former chief of the Honduran National Police was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in a conspiracy to protect shipments of cocaine destined for the United States.

Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares, 64, better known as “El Tigre” or “The Tiger,” was a member of the Honduran National Police for decades before becoming its leader for a year in 2012.

He rose to power by enabling cocaine trafficking on a massive sale and using violence, including murder, to protect the drug trade, prosecutors said in a presentencing brief. They had asked that he be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The sentence in Manhattan federal court was announced by Judge P. Kevin Castel.

In a presentencing brief by the defense, attorney Donald Vogelman requested a sentence of 10 years in prison. He wrote that Valladares “was not always involved in illegal activities” and that although he admitted his guilt in a drug conspiracy, “he adamantly denies being involved in any murders.”

“From time to time he was involved in the illegal drug trade. He actually did good work in service to his country most of the time. He was a very gifted man who lived a dual life which was unfortunate,” Vogelman said.

The lawyer said his client was in poor health and “will be a marked man” if he survives incarceration and is returned to Honduras.

“He will not go back to criminal activities. That chapter in his life is behind him,” the lawyer said.

Prosecutors said Valladares accepted lucrative bribes for providing armed protection as cocaine was transported across Honduras. They said he directed other corrupt law enforcement officers to protect those shipments and furnished sensitive law enforcement information about pending raids to his co-conspirators.

He was arrested March 9, 2022, after he was labeled by U.S. prosecutors as a co-conspirator of former President Juan Orlando Hernández and the president’s brother Tony Hernández. Prosecutors said prior to his sentencing that the brothers were the “powerful political allies” of Valladares.

In June, Juan Orlando Hernández was sentenced to 45 years in prison in Manhattan federal court after he was convicted in March on drug charges after a two-week trial that was closely followed in his home country.

Tony Hernández, a former Honduran congressman, was sentenced to life in a U.S. prison in 2021 in the same courthouse for his own conviction on drug charges.

In a release, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Valladares “committed the very crimes he was sworn to prevent.”

Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, said Valladares exploited his position as head of the Honduran National Police to “traffic cocaine to the United States and protect drug traffickers.”

