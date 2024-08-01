Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Putin called him a patriot. But who is Vadim Krasikov, a Russian released in the mass prisoner swap?

Aug 1, 2024, 9:08 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin, front, greets released Russian prisoners and relatives at the gov...

Russian President Vladimir Putin, front, greets released Russian prisoners and relatives at the government terminal of the Vnukovo airport in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 1, 2024. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Vadim Krasikov, the Russian at the center of Thursday’s mass prisoner swap, has long topped the Kremlin’s list for an exchange. President Vladimir Putin hinted earlier this year that he was interested in such a trade to free a “patriot” held in Germany.

Now Krasikov, 58, is being released by Germany, where he has been imprisoned for murder.

What was Krasikov’s crime?

Krasikov was convicted for the Aug. 23, 2019, killing of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old Georgian citizen who had fought Russian troops in Chechnya and later claimed asylum in Germany.

Khangoshvili was gunned down from behind near Kleiner Tiergarten, a central Berlin park, with a silencer-fitted handgun. Witnesses saw the gunman throw a bike, a gun and a dark wig into the Spree River nearby. Police arrested him before he could escape on an electric scooter.

At his sentencing to life in prison in 2021, German judges said Krasikov had acted on the orders of Russian authorities, who gave him a false identity, passport and the resources to carry out the killing.

Krasikov reportedly served in a special forces unit that belonged to the Federal Security Service, or FSB, the top KGB successor agency.

For Putin, a KGB veteran, freeing Russian operatives is important for the success of future undercover missions, showing that Moscow would negotiate for the agents’ release even if they are caught.

How did it affect Russian-German ties?

The case triggered a major diplomatic row between Russia and Germany, including tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions.

Krasikov and his lawyers contested his guilt, saying at the start of the trial that he had been misidentified and was born in Russia in 1970, not in Kazakhstan in 1965.

Presiding judge Olaf Arnoldi said Krasikov — a twice-married father of three — had no previous convictions, but records showed he had been sought by Russian authorities in the killing of a businessman in Moscow in 2013. The case was dropped in 2015.

What did the Kremlin say about Krasikov’s case?

When Krasikov was arrested, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the allegations of Russian state involvement “absolutely groundless.”

In a February 2024 interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Putin signaled that Russia was willing to swap Krasikov for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was jailed in Russia on espionage charges that he, the Journal and the U.S. government rejected.

Putin stopped short of naming Krasikov, but he clearly referred to him while pointing to a Russian “patriot” imprisoned in a “U.S.-allied country” for “liquidating a bandit” who had killed Russian soldiers during fighting in the Caucasus.

What does Germany say about it?

The decision to free Krasikov wasn’t made lightly, the German government said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesperson, Steffen Hebestreit, said in a statement the release of people held “wrongfully” in Russia and a German held in Belarus could only be achieved by deporting Russians “with an intelligence background” held in Europe such as Krasikov.

“The freedom, physical well-being and –- in some cases -– ultimately the life of innocent people imprisoned in Russia and unjustly held political prisoners stood against the state’s interest in the enforcement of the prison sentence of convicted criminal,” Hebestreit said.

“Our obligation to protect German citizens and solidarity with the U.S. were important motivations,” he added.

National News

FILE - A man walks in front of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Jan. 7, 2015, in New Orleans....

Associated Press

Appeals court: Separate, distinct minority groups can’t join together to claim vote dilution

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Distinct minority groups cannot join together in coalitions to claim their votes are diluted in redistricting cases under the Voting Rights Act, a divided federal appeals court ruled Thursday, acknowledging that it was reversing years of its own precedent. At issue was a redistricting case in Galveston County, Texas, where Black […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jailer agrees to plead guilty in case of inmate who froze to death at jail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former corrections officer at an Alabama jail has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal charge in the death of a mentally ill man who died of hypothermia after being held naked in a concrete cell for two weeks. Federal court records show that Joshua Conner Jones entered into a […]

2 hours ago

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks with members of the media during his visit to Philadelphia Yo...

Associated Press

Scrapped fundraisers and watching from the treadmill. How Harris’ VP contenders wait for her choice

WASHINGTON (AP) — One is sparking speculation that he’ll be the choice by forgoing swanky fundraisers in the Hamptons. Another watched TV commentators speculate about his viability as the pick while getting in a workout. A third is sticking to praising the new presidential candidate who is closing in on a decision. As Vice President […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A memorial for Jonathan Lewis Jr. is set up in an alleyway near Rancho High School in easter...

Associated Press

4 Las Vegas teens agree to plead guilty as juveniles in deadly beating of high school student

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four Las Vegas teenagers accused in the fatal beating of their high school classmate have agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a deal that will keep them from being tried as adults, lawyers said Thursday. The teens originally were charged in January as adults with second-degree murder and conspiracy […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signs bills June 19, 2024, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School ...

Associated Press

Surgical castration, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and absentee regulations. New laws go into effect in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A slew of Louisiana legislation, including a first-of-its-kind law that allows judges to impose the punishment of surgical castration for offenders guilty of certain sex crimes against children, went into effect Thursday. Between new Republican Gov. Jeff Landry and a GOP supermajority in the Louisiana Legislature, measures mirroring national conservative […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Body of 20-year-old North Carolina man recovered after 400-foot fall at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a North Carolina man who fell 400 feet (122 meters) near a scenic viewpoint on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has been recovered, authorities said Thursday. Park rangers said they received a report about a park visitor falling from the Pipe Creek […]

3 hours ago

Putin called him a patriot. But who is Vadim Krasikov, a Russian released in the mass prisoner swap?