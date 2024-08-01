Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Protecting against floods, or a government-mandated retreat from the shore? New Jersey rules debated

Aug 1, 2024, 2:30 PM

FILE - Houses extend to the very edge of the water in Stafford, N.J. on July 11, 2014. On Thursday,...

FILE - Houses extend to the very edge of the water in Stafford, N.J. on July 11, 2014. On Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, New Jersey officials defended new proposed rules that would require buildings in areas near the coast to be built higher than currently required, among other flood prevention efforts. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials are defending proposed building rules designed to limit damage from future storms and steadily rising seas in coastal areas, countering criticism that the state aims to force people away from the Jersey Shore by making it harder and more expensive to build or rebuild there.

Lawmakers from both parties held a hearing Thursday in Toms River, one of the hardest-hit communities by Superstorm Sandy, to discuss the state’s Protecting Against Climate Threats initiative and respond to criticism of the proposal from business interests.

Mandated by an 2020 executive order from Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, the proposed rules are designed to account for rising seas and a changing climate in making land use decisions near the ocean, bays and rivers in an effort to limit damage from future storms.

The rules would extend the jurisdiction of flood control measures further inland, require buildings to be constructed five feet (1.5 meters) higher off the ground than current rules call for, and require elevating roadways in flood-prone areas.

They are to be published soon in the New Jersey Register, and subject to public comment before taking effect later this year.

Other states and cities are considering or doing similar climate-based updates to development rules or acquisition of flood-prone properties, including North Carolina, Massachusetts, Fort Worth, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Nick Angarone, New Jersey’s chief resilience officer, said proposed rules are necessary to “be clear-eyed about what is happening right before us.”

He said New Jersey ranks third in the nation in flooding claims paid by the federal government at $5.8 billion since 1978.

Angarone and others cited a Rutgers University study projecting that sea levels in New Jersey will rise by 2.1 feet (65 centimeters) by 2050 and 5.1 feet (1.5 meters) by the end of the century. By that time, he said, there is a 50% chance that Atlantic City will experience so-called “sunny-day flooding” every day.

The New Jersey Business and Industry Association pushed back hard against the rules and the study upon which they are based, warning that the initiative is the start of a much-debated “managed retreat” from the shoreline that some scientists say needs to happen but that is anathema to many business groups.

“It will significantly harm the economy of our shore and river communities, and is premised on the policy that people and businesses should be forced to retreat from the coast,” said Ray Cantor, an official with the group and a former advisor to the Department of Environmental Protection under Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

“We do believe that we need to consider sea level rise in our planning efforts,” he said. “However, this rule is based on flawed scientific assumptions and will force a retreat from the Jersey Shore and coastal communities.”

Rutgers defended its projections as consistent with 2021 sea-level projections for Atlantic City of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, “a trusted, highly credible, heavily reviewed source of information for climate change.”

Cantor claimed the new rules will create “no-build zones” in parts of the shore where it will simply be too costly and onerous to comply with the new requirements.

State officials vehemently denied that claim, saying the rules aim only to lessen the amount of damage from future storms that residents and businesses must deal with. They created a website aimed at “myths” about the new rules, making clear that nothing would prevent the rebuilding of storm-damaged structures and that there would not be any “no-build zones.”

Tim Dillingham, executive director of the American Littoral Society, said governments should start discouraging new construction in areas that repeatedly flood.

“We need to stop developing highly vulnerable areas,” he said. “We ought to take steps to keep those people out of harm’s way.”

Under its Blue Acres buyout program, New Jersey acquired and demolished hundreds of homes in areas along rivers and bays that repeatedly flood. But it has yet to buy a single home along the ocean.

Sen. Bob Smith, who chaired the hearing, said the measures called for by the proposed rules “are not a retreat.” He called opposition from the Business and Industry Association “silly.”

The association appeared unfazed by the criticism; it hired an advertising plane to fly a banner up and down the oceanfront on Thursday with words for the governor: “Don’t Force A Shore Retreat.”

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

National News

FILE - A man walks in front of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Jan. 7, 2015, in New Orleans....

Associated Press

Appeals court: Separate, distinct minority groups can’t join together to claim vote dilution

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Distinct minority groups cannot join together in coalitions to claim their votes are diluted in redistricting cases under the Voting Rights Act, a divided federal appeals court ruled Thursday, acknowledging that it was reversing years of its own precedent. At issue was a redistricting case in Galveston County, Texas, where Black […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jailer agrees to plead guilty in case of inmate who froze to death at jail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former corrections officer at an Alabama jail has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal charge in the death of a mentally ill man who died of hypothermia after being held naked in a concrete cell for two weeks. Federal court records show that Joshua Conner Jones entered into a […]

2 hours ago

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks with members of the media during his visit to Philadelphia Yo...

Associated Press

Scrapped fundraisers and watching from the treadmill. How Harris’ VP contenders wait for her choice

WASHINGTON (AP) — One is sparking speculation that he’ll be the choice by forgoing swanky fundraisers in the Hamptons. Another watched TV commentators speculate about his viability as the pick while getting in a workout. A third is sticking to praising the new presidential candidate who is closing in on a decision. As Vice President […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A memorial for Jonathan Lewis Jr. is set up in an alleyway near Rancho High School in easter...

Associated Press

4 Las Vegas teens agree to plead guilty as juveniles in deadly beating of high school student

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four Las Vegas teenagers accused in the fatal beating of their high school classmate have agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a deal that will keep them from being tried as adults, lawyers said Thursday. The teens originally were charged in January as adults with second-degree murder and conspiracy […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signs bills June 19, 2024, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School ...

Associated Press

Surgical castration, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and absentee regulations. New laws go into effect in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A slew of Louisiana legislation, including a first-of-its-kind law that allows judges to impose the punishment of surgical castration for offenders guilty of certain sex crimes against children, went into effect Thursday. Between new Republican Gov. Jeff Landry and a GOP supermajority in the Louisiana Legislature, measures mirroring national conservative […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Body of 20-year-old North Carolina man recovered after 400-foot fall at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a North Carolina man who fell 400 feet (122 meters) near a scenic viewpoint on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has been recovered, authorities said Thursday. Park rangers said they received a report about a park visitor falling from the Pipe Creek […]

3 hours ago

Protecting against floods, or a government-mandated retreat from the shore? New Jersey rules debated