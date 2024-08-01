Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Body of 20-year-old North Carolina man recovered after 400-foot fall at Grand Canyon National Park

Aug 1, 2024, 3:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a North Carolina man who fell 400 feet (122 meters) near a scenic viewpoint on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has been recovered, authorities said Thursday.

Park rangers said they received a report about a park visitor falling from the Pipe Creek Vista around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. They said the body of Abel Joseph Mejia, 20, of Hickory, was later recovered about a quarter-mile from the overlook.

Park officials said Mejia accidentally fell when he was near the edge of the rim. The National Park Service and the Coconino County medical examiner’s office are investigating.

Authorities said park staff encourages visitors to stay on designated trails and walkways, keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) from the edge of the rim and stay behind railings and fences at overlooks.

