Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US safety agency moves probe of Dodge Journey fire and door lock failure a step closer to a recall

Aug 2, 2024, 5:15 AM | Updated: 5:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are a step closer to seeking a recall of nearly a million Dodge Journey SUVs after a woman was trapped and died when her vehicle caught fire in 2022.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration upgraded an investigation opened last year to an engineering analysis and added 11 model years to the probe.

The agency says in documents posted on its website Friday that it now has 19 complaints from owners and the automaker that inoperative door locks and windows can prevent people from getting out of the small SUVs during an emergency. There were no additional fires, injuries or deaths.

The probe started with Journeys from the 2009 model year, but has been expanded to include those sold through 2020. Agency documents say investigators will look at the cause of the fire “and its potential effect on the actuation of the door locks.”

Stellantis, which makes Dodge vehicles, said in a statement that the company is cooperating in the investigation and extends sympathy to the woman’s family.

NHTSA says it also will explore other possible causes for any door lock malfunctions. The Journey owner’s manual says the doors can be unlocked manually by pulling up a plunger on the top of the door trim panel.

A complaint filed with the agency before the investigation began says the woman pulled to the side of a road when warning lights started flashing, windshield wipers came on, the horn started honking, windows wouldn’t go down and the doors wouldn’t unlock. The complaint alleged that fire apparently started in the engine and spread, trapping her inside.

“The driver was unable to exit the vehicle, resulting in her death,” the agency wrote in documents.

Agency documents don’t say where the fire happened, but the Wisconsin State Journal reported in 2023 that 73-year-old Mary Frahm died when her Journey caught fire on Dec. 9, 2022 near Madison.

Frahm had called her fiance and told him she pulled to the side of the road after the Journey started having electrical problems. Later she called back and said smoke was coming from the dashboard and she could smell burning, the newspaper said. She called 911, but by the time first responders had arrived, flames had engulfed the SUV, the newspaper reported.

In 2009, Chrysler LLC recalled about 17,000 Journeys because an unused electrical connector could corrode and short circuit, potentially causing a fire, according to NHTSA documents.

Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, said in 2023 that drivers should try to pull up the plunger first to escape if their vehicle’s electrical system malfunctions.

Beyond that, escape is difficult because many windows now have plastic laminated between two layers of glass and are difficult to shatter. He suggested keeping a metal tool in the car and becoming familiar with which windows are tempered glass and can be shattered with the tool.

Laminated glass, he said, helps to prevent people from being thrown from cars in a crash.

He said there’s a need to standardize a way to unlock doors or somehow escape from all cars.

National News

Associated Press

Son of Kentucky dentist charged in year-old killing; dentist charged with hiding evidence

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — The son of a Kentucky dentist has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a woman whose body was found in the dentist’s home over a year ago. The body of 38-year-old Amber Spradlin was found in the home of Floyd County dentist Dr. Michael McKinney in June 2023 […]

10 minutes ago

FILE - Officers of the Metropolitan Police Department pepper spray demonstrators at George Washingt...

Associated Press

For college students arrested protesting the war in Gaza, the fallout was only beginning

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Since her arrest at a protest at the University of Massachusetts, Annie McGrew has been pivoting between two sets of hearings: one for the misdemeanor charges she faces in court, and another for violations of the college’s conduct code. It has kept the graduate student from work toward finishing her dissertation […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Attorneys for man charged with killing Georgia nursing student ask judge to move trial

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of killing a nursing student whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus have asked a judge to move the case to another county. Finding an impartial jury in Athens-Clarke County to consider the murder and other charges against Jose Ibarra for the killing […]

44 minutes ago

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

US warns a famine in Sudan is on pace to be the deadliest in decades as the world looks elsewhere

WASHINGTON (AP) — The newly confirmed famine at one of the sprawling camps for war-displaced people in Sudan’s Darfur region is growing uncontrolled as the country’s combatants block aid, and it threatens to grow bigger and deadlier than the world’s last major famine 13 years ago, U.S. officials warned on Friday. The U.S. Agency for […]

53 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Thursday, Au...

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Election 2024 Latest: Harris raised $310M in July, new poll finds few Americans trust Secret Service

Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ campaign announced Friday that it raised $310 million last month, an eyepopping sum showing that donors who once seemed spooked about the prospects for November’s election with President Joe Biden are now offering mountains of cash to boost his former No. 2. The haul by Harris, the Democratic National Committee […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Police dog dies in hot car in Missouri after air conditioner malfunctioned

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police dog died when the air conditioner failed in the patrol vehicle he had been left in, police said. Vader, a 4-year-old K-9 for the Arnold Police Department in suburban St. Louis, died Wednesday. Temperatures this week have been in the 90s, with high humidity. A Facebook posting from […]

2 hours ago

US safety agency moves probe of Dodge Journey fire and door lock failure a step closer to a recall