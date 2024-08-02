Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Masked assailants ransack Venezuela opposition leader’s headquarters as post-election tensions mount

Aug 2, 2024, 6:47 AM | Updated: 9:32 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A half-dozen masked assailants ransacked the headquarters of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Friday in the latest escalation of violence against opponents of Nicolás Maduro following the country’s disputed presidential election.

The raid occurred at around 3 a.m., Machado’s party said, adding that the assailants broke down doors and hauled away valuable documents and equipment. Images published by Machado’s party on social media show several walls covered in black spray paint.

The assault comes as top officials, including Maduro himself, have threatened to arrest the opposition leader, who has gone into hiding as she seeks to rally Venezuelans and the international community to challenge last Sunday’s election results.

The Biden administration has thrown its support firmly behind the opposition, recognizing last minute candidate Edmundo González as the victor, discrediting the official results of the vote proclaiming Maduro the winner.

The U.S. announcement late Thursday followed calls from multiple governments, including close allies of Maduro, for Venezuela’s electoral authorities to release precinct-level vote counts, as it has done during previous elections.

The electoral body declared Maduro the winner Monday, but the main opposition coalition revealed hours later that it had collected copies of 80% of the country’s 30,000 voting tallies and that they show González prevailed by a more than 2-to-1 margin.

“Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Maduro responded with a quick admonishment: “The United States needs to keep its nose out of Venezuela!”

González, whose location is also unknown, posted a message on X Friday thanking the United States “for recognizing the will of the Venezuelan people reflected in our electoral victory and for supporting the process of restoring democratic norms in Venezuela.”

The U.S. government announcement came amid a flurry of diplomatic efforts by Brazil, Colombia and Mexico to convince their fellow leftist to allow an impartial audit of the vote. On Thursday, the governments of the three countries issued a joint statement calling on Venezuela’s electoral authorities “to move forward expeditiously and publicly release” detailed voting data.

But it’s unclear what leverage the countries have over Maduro, who has shown little inkling to rethink his entrenched position.

While no ally or anyone in the armed forces has yet to break with Maduro over the contested elections, he faces huge obstacles righting Venezuela’s economy without the legitimacy that can only come from a credible election result.

Venezuela sits atop Venezuelans have left the country since 2014, the largest exodus in Latin America’s recent history.

U.S. oil sanctions have only deepened the misery and the Biden administration — which had been easing those restrictions — is now likely to ramp them up again unless Maduro backs down and agrees to some sort of transition.

“He’s counting on being able to wait this out and people will get tired of demonstrating,” said Cynthia Arnson, a distinguished fellow at the Wilson Center, a Washington think tank. “The problem is the country is in a death spiral and there’s no chance the economy will be able to recover without the legitimacy that comes from a fair election.”

On Monday, after the National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner of the election, thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets. The government said it arrested hundreds of protesters and Venezuela-based human rights organization Foro Penal said 11 people were killed. Dozens more were arrested the following day, including a former opposition candidate, Freddy Superlano.

Machado — who was barred from running for president — and González addressed a huge rally of their supporters in the capital, Caracas, on Tuesday, but they have not been seen in public since. Later that day, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, called for their arrest, describing them as criminals and fascists.

On Wednesday, Maduro asked Venezuela’s highest court to conduct an audit of the election, but that request drew almost immediate criticism from foreign observers who said the court, which like most institutions is controlled by the government, lacks the independence to perform a credible review.

Asked why electoral authorities have not released detailed vote counts, Maduro said the National Electoral Council has come under attack, including cyberattacks, without elaborating.

In an op-ed published Thursday in the Wall Street Journal, Machado said she is “hiding, fearing for my life, my freedom, and that of my fellow countrymen.” She reasserted that the opposition has physical evidence that Maduro lost the election and urged the international community to intervene.

“We have voted Mr. Maduro out,” she wrote. “Now it is up to the international community to decide whether to tolerate a demonstrably illegitimate government.”

Machado later posted a video on social media calling on supporters to gather Saturday across the country.

___

Goodman reported from Medellin, Colombia. Sá Pessoa reported from Sao Paulo. Associated Press correspondent María Verza in Mexico City contributed.

Politics

Paul Whelan shows a pin he received from President Joe Biden as he arrives at Kelly Field after bei...

Associated Press

An assassin, a Putin foe’s death, secret talks: How a sweeping US-Russia prisoner swap came together

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was December 2022 and the U.S. government’s chief hostage negotiator had just delivered Brittney Griner back to America after her 10-month imprisonment in Russia. Roger Carstens went to his hotel room anticipating a quick snooze after several sleepless days and had just put his head on the pillow when the phone […]

7 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston, W...

Associated Press

Harris campaign plans a call with supporters as Democratic delegates vote on nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign said Friday it was preparing to mark a “special historic moment” as Democratic delegates cast online ballots to formally make her their party’s nominee. The campaign announced that it would hold a call with supporters on Friday afternoon. The Democratic National Committee has been pushing ahead with […]

10 minutes ago

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

US warns a famine in Sudan is on pace to be the deadliest in decades as the world looks elsewhere

WASHINGTON (AP) — The newly confirmed famine at one of the sprawling camps for war-displaced people in Sudan’s Darfur region is growing uncontrolled as the country’s combatants block aid, and it threatens to grow bigger and deadlier than the world’s last major famine 13 years ago, U.S. officials warned on Friday. The U.S. Agency for […]

2 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Thursday, Au...

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Election 2024 Latest: Harris raised $310M in July, new poll finds few Americans trust Secret Service

Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ campaign announced Friday that it raised $310 million last month, an eyepopping sum showing that donors who once seemed spooked about the prospects for November’s election with President Joe Biden are now offering mountains of cash to boost his former No. 2. The haul by Harris, the Democratic National Committee […]

3 hours ago

Panelists, recruiters and attendees, network and discuss changes in the industry among other media ...

Associated Press

After Trump’s appearance, the nation’s largest gathering of Black journalists gets back to business

CHICAGO (AP) — A day after Donald Trump’s contentious interview at the National Association of Black Journalists conference, the organization was back to business as usual. Thousands of journalists spoke with recruiters or networked at the career fair. Meeting rooms overflowed with attendees listening to panel discussions on career growth and industry changes, including conversations […]

3 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Vadim Krasikov upon arrival of freed Russian prisoners at V...

Associated Press

Kremlin acknowledges intelligence operatives among the Russians who were freed in swap

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — New details emerged Friday on the largest prisoner swap since the Cold War, with the Kremlin acknowledging for the first time that some of the Russians held in the West were from its security services. Families of freed dissidents, meanwhile, expressed their joy at the surprise release. While journalists Evan Gershkovich […]

3 hours ago

Masked assailants ransack Venezuela opposition leader’s headquarters as post-election tensions mount