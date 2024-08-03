Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Firefighters continue battling massive wildfire in California ahead of thunderstorms, lightning

Aug 3, 2024, 1:17 PM

A CL 415 scooper, top, drops water on the Quarry Fire as a Firehawk helicopter maneuvers for a wate...

A CL 415 scooper, top, drops water on the Quarry Fire as a Firehawk helicopter maneuvers for a water drop Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress Saturday against California’s largest wildfire of the year ahead of expected thunderstorms that could unleash fire-starting lightning and erratic winds and erode progress made over the past week. Dry, hot conditions posed similar threats across the fire-stricken West.

“We’re not completely out of the woods yet, but we’re looking very, very good,” CalFire official Mark Brunton said in a video update Saturday. “This is moving at a very fast pace.”

Containment of the Park Fire, now California’s fourth-largest wildfire on record, was at 27% as of Saturday afternoon. Brunton said the relatively milder weather the last few days allowed firefighters to build containment lines.

But hotter weather, fuels and terrain will continue posing challenges for the estimated 6,500 firefighters battling the fire, which has spread over 626 square miles (1,621 square kilometers) since allegedly being started by arson in a park in the Sierra Nevada foothills east of the Sacramento Valley city of Chico. For comparison, the city of Los Angeles covers about 503 square miles (1,302 square kilometers).

Suppression crews will also start removing damaged infrastructure in some areas Saturday. People living in the rural communities of Cohasset and Forest Ranch were told they could start returning home Saturday afternoon.

The fire originated at low elevations, where it quickly burned through thick grass and oaks, destroying at least 567 structures and damaging 51 so far. As it has climbed higher, the vegetation has changed to a greater concentration of trees and brush, Cal Fire said.

The fire’s push northward has brought it toward the rugged lava rock landscape surrounding Lassen Volcanic National Park, which has been closed because of the threat. The area remains one of the biggest challenges for firefighters, Cal Fire officials said Saturday afternoon. The smoke has also prevented firefighters from deploying helicopters and other aircrafts the last few days.

“There’s a lot of really steep drainages in that area,” CalFire spokesperson Devin Terrill said. “It takes a lot more time to access those areas.”

After a brief respite, firefighters are now bracing for treacherous conditions of hot and dry weather, along with expected thunderstorms with potential thunder strikes and gusty winds.

The collapse of thunderstorm clouds can blow wind in any and all directions, said Jonathan Pangburn, a fire behavior analyst with Cal Fire. “Even if there’s not lightning per se, it is very much a safety-watch-out environment for our firefighters out there,” Pangburn said.

The Park Fire is among almost 90 large fires burning across the western U.S. Evacuation orders were in effect for 22 of the fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Three wildfires burned in Colorado on Friday near heavily populated areas north and south of Denver, with about 50 structures damaged or destroyed, thousands of people under evacuation orders and human remains found in a destroyed house earlier this week.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a blaze threatening hundreds of homes near the Colorado city of Littleton as arson.

Karlyn Tilley, a spokesperson for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said the investigation is ongoing, and investigators are using a dog specially trained to sniff out sources and causes of fires. Tilley said just because they suspect the fire was human-caused doesn’t mean it was intentional.

Firefighters were making good progress on the fire despite the steep, rocky terrain and blistering heat, and no houses had been burned, officials said.

The cause and origin of a fatal blaze west of the town of Lyons was being probed by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with specially trained fire investigators from the agency helping local authorities, agency spokesperson Crystal McCoy said. The area blackened by that fire remained relatively unchanged after it burned five houses.

The largest of the Colorado fires, west of Loveland, grew to 14.9 square miles (38.5 square kilometers) after previously burning 49 homes and other structures. Its cause is under investigation.

Scientists say extreme wildfires are becoming more common and destructive in the U.S. West and other parts of the world as climate change warms the planet and droughts become more severe.

National News

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for ...

Associated Press

Justice Clarence Thomas took undisclosed 2010 trip with GOP megadonor, Democratic senator finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to publicly disclose additional travel on GOP megadonor Harlan Crow’s private jet, a top Democratic senator who is backing an election-year push to tighten the high court’s ethics rules said Monday. Thomas and his wife, Virginia, took a round-trip flight between Hawaii and New Zealand in […]

16 minutes ago

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a woman walks past the logo for Google at the China Interna...

Associated Press

Google loses massive antitrust case over its search dominance

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge on Monday ruled that Google’s ubiquitous search engine has been illegally exploiting its dominance to squash competition and stifle innovation in a seismic decision that could shake up the internet and hobble one of the world’s best-known companies. The highly anticipated decision issued by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta comes […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Oakland A’s to sell stake in Coliseum to local Black development group

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The departing Oakland Athletics has reached a tentative agreement to sell its half of the Coliseum to a private Black development group for $125 million, paving the way for the group to build a giant entertainment and sports complex in a long-neglected part of the San Francisco Bay Area city. The […]

23 minutes ago

This image provided by the Nashville Department of Emergency Communications of Emergency, show disp...

Associated Press

911 operator calmly walks expectant mom through a surprise at-home delivery

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labor, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy. Audio of the July 7 call reveals Kramer’s calm voice guiding the […]

36 minutes ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen, July 1, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme Court shut down a long-s...

Associated Press

Supreme Court shuts down Missouri’s long shot push to lift Trump’s gag order in hush-money case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday shut down a long-shot push from Missouri to remove a gag order in former President Donald Trump’s hush-money case and delay his sentencing in New York. The Missouri attorney general went to the high court with the unusual request to sue New York after the justices granted […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

Possible small tornado sweeps into Buffalo, damaging buildings and scattering tree limbs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A sudden storm damaged buildings, flipped cars and sent debris swirling over downtown Buffalo on Monday. The National Weather Service was on site to determine whether a spiraling column caught on multiple videos shortly before 2 p.m. was a tornado. One video showed the cell appearing to move from Lake Erie […]

46 minutes ago

Firefighters continue battling massive wildfire in California ahead of thunderstorms, lightning