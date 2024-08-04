Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

In a win for Mexico, US will expand areas for migrants to apply online for entry at southern border

Aug 3, 2024, 6:33 PM | Updated: 6:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Biden administration will expand areas where migrants can apply online for appointments to enter the United States to a large swath of southern Mexico, officials said Saturday, potentially easing strains on the Mexican government and lessening dangers for people trying to reach the U.S. border to claim asylum.

Migrants will be able to schedule appointments on the CBP One app from the states of Chiapas and Tabasco, extending the zone from northern and central Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. The move satisfies a request of Mexico, an increasingly close partner of the U.S. in efforts to control extraordinary migration flows.

The change will spare migrants from traveling north through Mexico to get one of 1,450 appointments made available daily, CBP said. The agency said it will happen soon but did not give a date.

“We consistently engage with our partners in the Government of Mexico and work together to adjust policies and practices in response to the latest migration trends and security needs,” CBP said in a statement.

The statement confirmed remarks a day earlier by Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Alicia Bárcena, who said closer relations with the United States cut migration sharply from late last year.

U.S. officials have said increased Mexican enforcement is largely responsible for a sharp drop in U.S. arrests for illegal border crossings during the first half of this year. Mexican officials have stepped up their presence at highway checkpoints and on railroads leading to the U.S. border, returning most to southern Mexico.

In June, the U.S. temporarily suspended asylum processing for those who enter the country illegally, making CBP One of the only avenues for migrants to enter the U.S. to seek asylum and further driving down illegal entries. U.S. officials said arrests for illegal crossings plunged 30% in July from the previous month to the lowest level of Joe Biden’s presidency and the lowest since September 2020.

“We have managed to decompress our (northern) border in a very meaningful way and that has helped … our relationship with the United States be very, very dynamic and very positive,” Bárcena said Friday.

More than 680,000 people scheduled CBP One appointments at eight Mexican land crossings with the U.S. from its introduction in January 2023 through June. The top nationalities are Venezuelan, Cuban and Haitian. U.S. authorities recently limited slots for Mexicans due to the high number of applicants from the country.

The perils of traveling through Mexico to be kidnapped or robbed has prompted many migrants to fly to northern border cities like Tijuana for their CBP One appointments once they reach the southernmost point from which they can apply — until now, Mexico City.

Migrants generally enter Mexico in Chiapas or Tabasco from Guatemala. Mexico City may offer more job opportunities and relative safety but the cost of living is higher, prompting some to live in informal camps in the nation’s capital.

___

Santana reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.

Politics

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for ...

Associated Press

Justice Clarence Thomas took undisclosed 2010 trip with GOP megadonor, Democratic senator finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to publicly disclose additional travel on GOP megadonor Harlan Crow’s private jet, a top Democratic senator who is backing an election-year push to tighten the high court’s ethics rules said Monday. Thomas and his wife, Virginia, took a round-trip flight between Hawaii and New Zealand in […]

17 minutes ago

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a woman walks past the logo for Google at the China Interna...

Associated Press

Google loses massive antitrust case over its search dominance

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge on Monday ruled that Google’s ubiquitous search engine has been illegally exploiting its dominance to squash competition and stifle innovation in a seismic decision that could shake up the internet and hobble one of the world’s best-known companies. The highly anticipated decision issued by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta comes […]

21 minutes ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen, July 1, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme Court shut down a long-s...

Associated Press

Supreme Court shuts down Missouri’s long shot push to lift Trump’s gag order in hush-money case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday shut down a long-shot push from Missouri to remove a gag order in former President Donald Trump’s hush-money case and delay his sentencing in New York. The Missouri attorney general went to the high court with the unusual request to sue New York after the justices granted […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

U.N. fires nine UNRWA staffers after probe found they may have been involved in Oct. 7 attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United Nations said Monday it has fired nine staff members from its agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, after an internal investigation found they may have been involved in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack against Israel. The U.N. secretary-general’s office announced the move in a brief statement to journalists Monday. […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak during a campaign rally, July 30, 2024, in Atl...

Associated Press

Kamala Harris is poised to become the Democratic presidential nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris, a daughter of immigrants who rose through the California political and law enforcement ranks to become the first female vice president in U.S. history, is poised to secure the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday. More than four years after her first attempt at the presidency collapsed, Harris’ coronation […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Bloomberg apologizes for premature story on prisoner swap and disciplines the journalists involved

Bloomberg News apologized Monday for prematurely publishing a story last week that revealed a prisoner exchange involving the United States and Russia and said it had disciplined the employees involved. The story moved nearly four hours before an embargo on the exchange was lifted by the White House. John Micklethwait, Bloomberg’s editor-in-chief, said in a […]

4 hours ago

In a win for Mexico, US will expand areas for migrants to apply online for entry at southern border