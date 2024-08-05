Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Israel-Hamas war latest: Hezbollah says it launched a drone attack on northern Israel

Aug 4, 2024, 10:58 PM | Updated: Aug 5, 2024, 12:38 pm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, walks with President Isaac Herzog, center right, a...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, walks with President Isaac Herzog, center right, at the state memorial for Ze'ev Jabotinsky, at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (Naama Grynbaum/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Naama Grynbaum/Pool Photo via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack early Monday on northern Israel that the Israeli military said wounded two Israeli troops and set off a fire.

The violence came as fears of an all-out regional war mount following the killings last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’ top political leader in Iran.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah said in a statement it targeted a military base in northern Israel in response to “attacks and assassinations” carried out by Israel in several villages in south Lebanon.

The attack did not appear to be part of a more intense retaliation expected in response to the killing of Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut last week.

The Israeli military said fire services were working to put out a fire that was ignited as a result of the attack in Ayelet HaShahar in the upper Galilee.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, but they have previously kept the conflict at a low level that had not escalated into full-on war.

Last week’s assassinations of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran’s capital, Tehran, and Hezbollah commander Shukur in Beirut raised tensions in the region. Israel has been bracing for a retaliation from Iran and its allied militias.

___

Here’s the latest:

Australia lifts terrorism threat level from ‘possible’ to ‘probable,’ but says no specific threat

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian government on Monday elevated the nation’s terrorism threat alert level from “possible” to “probable,” citing concerns about increasing radicalization among young people and community tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

It is the first time the threat level has been elevated to the midpoint of the five-tier National Terrorism Threat Advisory System since November 2022. The level had been “probable” the previous eight years.

But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese added that while government officials think the current climate makes terrorism an increased danger, they didn’t know of any specific threats.

“I want to reassure Australians probable does not mean inevitable, and it does not mean there is intelligence about an imminent threat or danger,” Albanese told reporters.

He said the government was acting on the advice of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, the nation’s main domestic spy agency known as ASIO.

“The advice that we’ve received is that more Australians are embracing a more diverse range of extreme ideologies and it is our responsibility to be vigilant,” Albanese said.

Netanyahu says Israel is already in a ‘multi-front war’ with Iran

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel is already in a “multi-front war” with Iran and its proxies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday, as the United States and allies prepared to defend Israel from an expected counterstrike and prevent an even more destructive regional conflict.

Tensions have soared following nearly 10 months of war in Gaza and the killing last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’ top political leader in Iran. Iran and its allies have blamed Israel and threatened retaliation. Hamas says it has begun discussions on choosing a new leader.

Netanyahu said Israel was ready for any scenario. Jordan’s foreign minister was making a rare trip to Iran as part of diplomatic efforts — “We want the escalation to end,” Ayman Safadi said — while the Pentagon has moved significant assets to the region.

National News

FILE - Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page, July ...

Associated Press

Secretaries of state urge Elon Musk to fix AI chatbot spreading election misinformation on X

CHICAGO (AP) — Five secretaries of state are urging Elon Musk to fix an AI chatbot on the social media platform X, saying in election misinformation. The top election officials from Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington told Musk that X’s AI chatbot, Grok, produced false information about state ballot deadlines shortly after President […]

8 minutes ago

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for ...

Associated Press

Justice Clarence Thomas took undisclosed 2010 trip with GOP megadonor, Democratic senator finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to publicly disclose additional travel on GOP megadonor Harlan Crow’s private jet, a top Democratic senator who is backing an election-year push to tighten the high court’s ethics rules said Monday. Thomas and his wife, Virginia, took a round-trip flight between Hawaii and New Zealand in […]

24 minutes ago

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a woman walks past the logo for Google at the China Interna...

Associated Press

Google loses massive antitrust case over its search dominance

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge on Monday ruled that Google’s ubiquitous search engine has been illegally exploiting its dominance to squash competition and stifle innovation in a seismic decision that could shake up the internet and hobble one of the world’s best-known companies. The highly anticipated decision issued by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta comes […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Oakland A’s to sell stake in Coliseum to local Black development group

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The departing Oakland Athletics has reached a tentative agreement to sell its half of the Coliseum to a private Black development group for $125 million, paving the way for the group to build a giant entertainment and sports complex in a long-neglected part of the San Francisco Bay Area city. The […]

30 minutes ago

This image provided by the Nashville Department of Emergency Communications of Emergency, show disp...

Associated Press

911 operator calmly walks expectant mom through a surprise at-home delivery

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labor, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy. Audio of the July 7 call reveals Kramer’s calm voice guiding the […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen, July 1, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme Court shut down a long-s...

Associated Press

Supreme Court shuts down Missouri’s long shot push to lift Trump’s gag order in hush-money case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday shut down a long-shot push from Missouri to remove a gag order in former President Donald Trump’s hush-money case and delay his sentencing in New York. The Missouri attorney general went to the high court with the unusual request to sue New York after the justices granted […]

44 minutes ago

Israel-Hamas war latest: Hezbollah says it launched a drone attack on northern Israel