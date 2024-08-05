The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding an autistic 17-year-old teenager who is currently missing.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 17-year-old, Tommy, was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday near the 3300 block of 164th Street Southwest in Lynnwood. The missing individual was described as autistic by the sheriff’s department.

“Search and Rescue continues to seek the public’s help to locate Tommy,” the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “He may have taken a bus somewhere. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.”

Tommy is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt described as “highly visible,” a pair of shorts and possibly white shoes.

If you have any information that can help bring him back to his family, you are asked to call 911.

