NATIONAL NEWS

Recreational marijuana sales in Ohio can start Tuesday at nearly 100 locations

Aug 5, 2024, 8:17 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin across Ohio on Tuesday when the state issues its first operating certificates.

Nearly 100 medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to begin sales immediately, although it’s not clear how many will be ready to open, the Division of Cannabis Control said Monday.

Many will be ready right away while others could be delayed by staffing or inventory issues.

The first round of operation certificates will go to 98 locations, according to the Division of Cannabis Control.

Ohio voters last November overwhelmingly approved allowing those over 21 to possess, purchase and grow limited amounts of cannabis for personal use. But recreational sales remained on hold while the state set up a regulated system for legal marijuana purchases and worked out other rules.

The new law allows adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces (70 grams) of cannabis and to grow up to six plants per individual or 12 plants per household at home.

Legal marijuana purchases will be subject to a 10% tax, with the revenue to be divided between administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries, and paying for social equity and jobs programs supporting the cannabis industry itself.

