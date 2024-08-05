Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The Latest: Debby knocks out power to hundreds of thousands in Florida, Georgia

Aug 5, 2024, 10:04 AM | Updated: 11:56 am

Chatham County employees dump a truck load of sand for residents to use in sandbag as they prepare ...

Chatham County employees dump a truck load of sand for residents to use in sandbag as they prepare for Hurricane Debby, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. Forecasters warned heavy rain could spawn catastrophic flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Hurricane Debby made landfall in one of the least populated areas of Florida, but forecasters warned heavy rain could spawn catastrophic flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. About 300,000 customers were without power in Florida and Georgia on Monday, according to PowerOutage.com.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Debby has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Here’s the Latest:

Big worry is storm surge from Debby

Forecasters said storm surge was expected to be the biggest threat for Florida, with 6 to 10 feet (1.8 to 3 meters) of inundation above ground level predicted in part of the zone near the Big Bend.

“That part of the coast is a very vulnerable spot,” John Cangialosi, a hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, said Monday. Some areas, including Sarasota and Manatee counties, have already received 10 to 12 inches (25 to 30 centimeters) of rain.

In Georgia, the National Weather Service is predicting major flooding on some rivers: the Canoochee River near Claxton, the Ohoopee River near Reidsville and the Ogeechee River near Eden. All those rivers were below flood stage Monday but could see their water levels more than double by later in the week.

Hundreds of thousands without power

About 300,000 customers were without power in Florida and Georgia on Monday, according to PowerOutage.com.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said some 17,000 linemen are working to restore electricity. He warned residents in affected areas to sit tight until conditions are safe.

“When the water rises, when you have streets that can be flooded, that’s hazardous,” DeSantis said. “Don’t try to drive through this. We don’t want to see traffic fatalities adding up. Don’t tempt fate, don’t try to go through these flooded streets.”

National News

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for ...

Associated Press

Justice Clarence Thomas took undisclosed 2010 trip with GOP megadonor, Democratic senator finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to publicly disclose additional travel on GOP megadonor Harlan Crow’s private jet, a top Democratic senator who is backing an election-year push to tighten the high court’s ethics rules said Monday. Thomas and his wife, Virginia, took a round-trip flight between Hawaii and New Zealand in […]

17 minutes ago

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a woman walks past the logo for Google at the China Interna...

Associated Press

Google loses massive antitrust case over its search dominance

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge on Monday ruled that Google’s ubiquitous search engine has been illegally exploiting its dominance to squash competition and stifle innovation in a seismic decision that could shake up the internet and hobble one of the world’s best-known companies. The highly anticipated decision issued by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta comes […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

Oakland A’s to sell stake in Coliseum to local Black development group

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The departing Oakland Athletics has reached a tentative agreement to sell its half of the Coliseum to a private Black development group for $125 million, paving the way for the group to build a giant entertainment and sports complex in a long-neglected part of the San Francisco Bay Area city. The […]

23 minutes ago

This image provided by the Nashville Department of Emergency Communications of Emergency, show disp...

Associated Press

911 operator calmly walks expectant mom through a surprise at-home delivery

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labor, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy. Audio of the July 7 call reveals Kramer’s calm voice guiding the […]

37 minutes ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen, July 1, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme Court shut down a long-s...

Associated Press

Supreme Court shuts down Missouri’s long shot push to lift Trump’s gag order in hush-money case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday shut down a long-shot push from Missouri to remove a gag order in former President Donald Trump’s hush-money case and delay his sentencing in New York. The Missouri attorney general went to the high court with the unusual request to sue New York after the justices granted […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Possible small tornado sweeps into Buffalo, damaging buildings and scattering tree limbs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A sudden storm damaged buildings, flipped cars and sent debris swirling over downtown Buffalo on Monday. The National Weather Service was on site to determine whether a spiraling column caught on multiple videos shortly before 2 p.m. was a tornado. One video showed the cell appearing to move from Lake Erie […]

46 minutes ago

The Latest: Debby knocks out power to hundreds of thousands in Florida, Georgia