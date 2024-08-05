Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Missouri police say one man has died and five others were injured in Kansas City shooting

Aug 5, 2024, 10:49 AM | Updated: 10:52 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One man was killed and five others were hospitalized with bullet wounds after gunfire broke out at a large after-hours gathering in Kansas City, Missouri early Monday, police said.

Kansas City police said officers were patrolling Prospect Avenue just before 2 a.m. when they heard gunshots in the crowd, and a man told police he had been shot, spokesperson Alayna Gonzalez said in a statement. An ambulance took him to a local hospital. Nearby, police found another man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said they received reports of several other adults being privately transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Gonzalez said the five survivors are in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately made.

“We have this constant thing that we talk about in Kansas City with the culture of violence, and we want people to be able to gather and participate in social events safely,” Gonzalez said. “I would say that any incident where you’re in an uncontrolled environment at odd hours of the day when businesses are closed, you’re not really putting yourself in a situation where you are setting yourself up for success.”

