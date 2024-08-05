Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Instructor charged with manslaughter in Pennsylvania plane crash that killed student pilot

Aug 5, 2024, 1:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A flight instructor charged with involuntary manslaughter for a crash that killed a student pilot in eastern Pennsylvania had surrendered his pilot’s certificate after two prior crashes with students aboard, prosecutors said in an indictment unsealed Monday.

Philip Everton McPherson II, 36, of Haddon Township, New Jersey, was in command of the single-engine Piper PA-28 when it left Queen City Airport in Allentown with the student on Sept. 28, 2022, according to the indictment. He told the National Transportation Safety Board that he took control of the plane from the 49-year-old student just after takeoff, when they encountered engine problems, according to an NTSB report.

The plane soon crashed and caught fire, killing the student, who was identified only by the initials “K.K.”. McPherson was seriously injured.

According to federal prosecutors in Philadelphia, McPherson knew he was not competent to fly the plane for several reasons. First, he had twice been instructing students at Central Jersey Regional Airport in New Jersey when their plane veered off the runway during attempted landings, causing substantial damage in incidents prosecutors described as crashes.

He then failed a certification exam and surrendered his pilot’s license in October 2021. He is also charged with 40 counts of illegally flying with passengers despite not having a pilot’s certificate after that date.

McPherson pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail, court records show. The charges carry a maximum potential sentence of 128 years in prison. His lawyer, public defender Jonathan McDonald, declined to comment on the case.

National News

Associated Press

Pakistani man with ties to Iran charged in plot to carry out political assassinations on US soil

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pakistani man alleged to have ties to Iran has been charged in a plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Prosecutors in Brooklyn announced criminal charges against Asif Merchant, accusing him of traveling to New York for the purposes of trying to hire a […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - This image provided by American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont shows Burlington Police Dep...

Associated Press

Judge keeps alive Vermont lawsuit that accuses police of force, discrimination against Black teen

A Vermont judge has denied the city of Burlington’s request to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that police used excessive force and discriminated against a Black teenager whose mother had called law enforcement to teach him a lesson about stealing. When the 14-year-old, who has behavioral and intellectual disabilities, failed to hand over the last of […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Customers line up on Ohio’s first day of recreational marijuana sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Customers lined up at dispensaries across Ohio on Tuesday for the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Nearly 100 medical marijuana dispensaries were authorized to begin selling recreational marijuana to adults after receiving operating certificates this week from the state’s Division of Cannabis Control. Jeffrey Reide camped out […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

5 US troops, 2 contractors hurt in rocket attack as details emerge about strike at Iraq base

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five U.S. service members and two contractors were injured when two rockets hit a military base in Iraq, U.S. officials said Tuesday, providing a bit more detail about the Monday strike. The officials said five of those injured were being treated at the al-Asad airbase and two were evacuated, but all seven […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man known as pro-democracy activist convicted in US of giving China intel on dissidents

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese American scholar was convicted Tuesday of U.S. charges of using his reputation as a pro-democracy activist to gather information on dissidents and feed it to his homeland’s government. A federal jury in New York delivered the verdict in the case of Shujun Wang, who helped found a pro-democracy group […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

NYC journalist who documented pro-Palestinian vandalism arrested on felony hate crime charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City journalist was arrested on felony hate crime charges Tuesday after filming a pro-Palestinian protest earlier this summer in which activists hurled red paint at the homes of top leaders at the Brooklyn Museum. Samuel Seligson, an independent videographer, was not involved in the vandalism and is only […]

2 hours ago

Instructor charged with manslaughter in Pennsylvania plane crash that killed student pilot