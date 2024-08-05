Close
Families whose loved ones were left rotting in funeral home owed $950 million, judge rules

Aug 5, 2024, 3:48 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — The Colorado funeral home owners who allegedly stored 190 decaying bodies and sent grieving families fake ashes were ordered by a judge to pay $950 million to the victims’ relatives in a civil case, the attorney announced Monday.

The judgement is unlikely to be paid out since the owners have been in financial trouble for years, making it largely symbolic. The owners, Jon and Carie Hallford, did not acknowledge the civil case or show up to hearings, said the attorney representing families, Andrew Swan.

The Hallfords, who own Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver, face criminal charges in separate cases.

Associated Press

