Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A Virginia man is charged with online threats against Vice President Kamala Harris

Aug 5, 2024, 4:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Virginia man has been arrested and charged with threatening online to kill Vice President Kamala Harris and harm other public officials.

Frank L. Carillo, 66, of Winchester, made an initial appearance Monday in federal court and is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, according to court records and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, which is prosecuting the case.

According to an FBI affidavit, agents in Phoenix began investigating after online threats were made against a Maricopa County official on a social media website called GETTR.

Agents found that an account under the name “joemadarats1” had made numerous threats against politicians, including Harris and President Joe Biden.

In late July, after Biden dropped his reelection bid and Harris emerged as Democrats’ likely nominee, the account issued numerous threats against the vice president. In one, the author wrote “Harris is going to regret ever trying to become president because if that ever happened I will personally pluck out her eyes with a pair of pliers but first I will shoot and kill everyone that gets in my way.”

The FBI traced the account to Carillo’s residence in Winchester. The FBI searched his home on Friday and Carillo told officers that if the search was “about the online stuff. I posted it,” according to the affidavit. He later stated incredulously, “This is all over a comment, huh?”

Agents seized a military-style rifle and a handgun from the home.

“Open political discourse is a cornerstone of our American experience. We can disagree. We can argue and we can debate. However, when those disagreements cross the line to threats of violence, law enforcement must step in,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia said Monday in a press release.

A public defender appointed to represent Carillo did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday evening.

National News

Associated Press

Officials begin to assess damage following glacial dam outburst flooding in Alaska’s capital city

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials and residents in Alaska’s capital city began assessing the damage Tuesday caused by flooding following a glacial dam outburst that has become a perennial hazard for neighborhoods near Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier. The National Weather Service said the river crested early Tuesday at 15.99 feet (4.9 meters). That is above the […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

New York City’s freewheeling era of outdoor dining has come to end

NEW YORK (AP) — Outdoor tables saved thousands of New York City restaurants from ruin when they were forced to close their dining rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic. But four years into an experiment that transformed New York’s streetscape — briefly giving it a sidewalk cafe scene as vibrant as Paris or Buenos Aires — […]

35 minutes ago

boeing...

Wyatte Grantham-Philips

Witness before federal safety board testifies about blowout on a Boeing 737 Max earlier this year

Investigators are questioning Boeing officials in hearings this week about the midflight blowout of a panel from a 737 Max.

52 minutes ago

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference for the Biden-Harris campaign discussing th...

Associated Press

How Tim Walz became beloved by young voters with a message that the GOP is ‘weird’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even before he was on the shortlist for vice president, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was working to portray Donald Trump and Republicans to the American public as “just weird.” “These are weird people on the other side. They want to take books away. They want to be in your exam room,” Walz […]

54 minutes ago

Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Ph...

Associated Press

What investors should do when there is more volatility in the market

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are bouncing back after the market experienced its worst day in two years on Monday, but the average investor may still be understandably spooked. Over a three day losing streak, the S&P 500 dipped more than 6% before rallying again Tuesday, up 1.6% in midday trading. “This is what […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Pakistani man with ties to Iran charged in plot to carry out political assassinations on US soil

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pakistani man alleged to have ties to Iran has been charged in a plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Prosecutors in Brooklyn announced criminal charges against Asif Merchant, accusing him of traveling to New York for the purposes of trying to hire a […]

1 hour ago

A Virginia man is charged with online threats against Vice President Kamala Harris