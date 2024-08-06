Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Incumbent Maloy still leads after recount in Utah US House race, but lawsuit could turn the tide

Aug 5, 2024, 5:10 PM

FILE - Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, right, speaks as Colby Jenkins looks on during Utah's 2nd Congre...

FILE - Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, right, speaks as Colby Jenkins looks on during Utah's 2nd Congressional District debate, June 10, 2024, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (Scott G. Winterton/The Deseret News via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Scott G. Winterton/The Deseret News via AP, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Results of a recount completed Monday in the Republican primary for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District showed incumbent U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy still narrowly leads her opponent, who preemptively filed a lawsuit contesting the results.

The Associated Press is not calling the race until the resolution of a pending legal challenge from Colby Jenkins that asks judges to decide whether 1,171 additional ballots that were disqualified for late postmarking should be counted.

Maloy leads by 176 votes after the recount, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson announced Monday.

Jenkins is suing Henderson — the state’s chief election officer — and clerks in nine of the district’s 13 counties, claiming they were aware of ballot processing and postmarking delays but did not address the issue or inform voters that their ballots would not be counted. He is asking the state Supreme Court to direct those clerks to count all ballots disqualified because of invalid or late postmarks.

Henderson’s office has declined to comment on the lawsuit.

State law requires ballots to be postmarked no later than the day before the election. Jenkins’ complaints revolve around a late batch of southern Utah ballots routed through Las Vegas by the U.S. Postal Service.

If Jenkins wins his legal challenge and more than a thousand additional ballots enter the mix, they could turn the tide in a tight race that has to this point always favored Maloy.

Maloy, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is seeking her first full term in Congress after winning a special election last fall. Her victory in the primary would notch Trump his only win of this election cycle in Utah, a rare Republican stronghold that has not fully embraced his grip on the GOP.

National News

Associated Press

New York City’s freewheeling era of outdoor dining has come to end

NEW YORK (AP) — Outdoor tables saved thousands of New York City restaurants from ruin when they were forced to close their dining rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic. But four years into an experiment that transformed New York’s streetscape — briefly giving it a sidewalk cafe scene as vibrant as Paris or Buenos Aires — […]

13 minutes ago

boeing...

Wyatte Grantham-Philips

Witness before federal safety board testifies about blowout on a Boeing 737 Max earlier this year

Investigators are questioning Boeing officials in hearings this week about the midflight blowout of a panel from a 737 Max.

29 minutes ago

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference for the Biden-Harris campaign discussing th...

Associated Press

How Tim Walz became beloved by young voters with a message that the GOP is ‘weird’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even before he was on the shortlist for vice president, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was working to portray Donald Trump and Republicans to the American public as “just weird.” “These are weird people on the other side. They want to take books away. They want to be in your exam room,” Walz […]

32 minutes ago

Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Ph...

Associated Press

What investors should do when there is more volatility in the market

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are bouncing back after the market experienced its worst day in two years on Monday, but the average investor may still be understandably spooked. Over a three day losing streak, the S&P 500 dipped more than 6% before rallying again Tuesday, up 1.6% in midday trading. “This is what […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pakistani man with ties to Iran charged in plot to carry out political assassinations on US soil

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pakistani man alleged to have ties to Iran has been charged in a plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Prosecutors in Brooklyn announced criminal charges against Asif Merchant, accusing him of traveling to New York for the purposes of trying to hire a […]

1 hour ago

FILE - This image provided by American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont shows Burlington Police Dep...

Associated Press

Judge keeps alive Vermont lawsuit that accuses police of force, discrimination against Black teen

A Vermont judge has denied the city of Burlington’s request to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that police used excessive force and discriminated against a Black teenager whose mother had called law enforcement to teach him a lesson about stealing. When the 14-year-old, who has behavioral and intellectual disabilities, failed to hand over the last of […]

1 hour ago

Incumbent Maloy still leads after recount in Utah US House race, but lawsuit could turn the tide