NATIONAL NEWS

Fast-moving San Bernardino wildfire torches hillside community, forcing evacuations

Aug 6, 2024, 1:10 AM | Updated: 12:20 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Several homes burned Monday as a fast-moving wildfire torched a California hillside community, triggering evacuations while hundreds of firefighters tried to control the blaze.

The Edgehill fire erupted in the 3300 block of Beverly Drive on Little Mountain about 2:40 p.m., according to San Bernardino County fire officials.

Early reports said the fire, fought by more than 200 firefighters, grew to at least 100 acres (40 hectares). By about 6 p.m., county officials said that the forward progress of the fire had been stopped, and that the blaze was holding at 54 acres (22 hectares) with 25% contained, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“At this point the fire is very much under control,” the department said.

Arson investigators were still trying to determine Monday evening how the fire started. One person was detained for a few hours but has been released, San Bernardino police said.

The Los Angeles Times reported that videos from the scene showed at least three homes consumed by fire, with residents fleeing their burning properties amid smoke-filled skies. One video circulating on social media showed a man hurrying up a hill while cradling a large turkey, flames raging behind him.

With San Bernardino temperatures reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) on Monday, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the area until 11 p.m. Tuesday when temperatures are expected to hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius).

Evacuation orders were issued to all residents south of Ridge Line Drive and north of Edgehill Road, west to and including Beverly Drive, and east to Circle Road. As of 9 p.m. Monday, authorities said the evacuation orders would remain in effect.

San Bernardino is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

