Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Strong second half lifts Germany over Greece 76-63 for first berth in Olympics semifinals

Aug 6, 2024, 3:54 AM | Updated: 11:42 am

Franz Wagner, right, of Germany, shoots as Nick Calathes, of Greece, defends during a men's basketb...

Franz Wagner, right, of Germany, shoots as Nick Calathes, of Greece, defends during a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 18 points and Germany overcame a sluggish start to beat Greece 76-63 on Tuesday and advance to the Olympics semifinals for the first time.

Dennis Schroder added 13 points and eight assists for the reigning World Cup champions, who will face the winner of France and Canada on Thursday. Germany’s previous best finish at the Olympics was seventh in 1992.

Germany is unbeaten at the Paris Games after going 3-0 in the group stage.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points for Greece, which was denied its first semifinals berth in Antetokounmpo’s first Olympics appearance.

Wagner entered the quarterfinals averaging a team-high 22 points per game but struggled to get going.

Greece led by 12 at one point, but Germany settled in and used a big third quarter to take a seven-point lead into the fourth. Germany started the final period on a 13-5 run to increase its lead to 72-57 with 1:50 remaining.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

World

FILE - Former President Horacio Cartes covers himself with a flag of the ruling, Colorado party aft...

Associated Press

US imposes sanctions on Paraguayan cigarette producer for allegedly enriching the former president

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Paraguayan tobacco company for allegedly enriching the country’s controversial former president, a cigarette tycoon sanctioned last year by the White House for corruption. The U.S. Treasury Department said it was targeting cigarette producer Tabacalera del Este over its links to Horacio Cartes, […]

54 minutes ago

Protesters try to demolish a large statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of Bangladesh leader She...

Associated Press

How a student-run uprising led to the ouster of Bangladesh’s longest-serving prime minister

NEW DELHI (AP) — In a video that lit up social media feeds in Bangladesh, jubilant protesters climbed atop a statue of Sheikh Mujib Rahman, the country’s first leader after independence, and beat it with iron rods and axes as people below hooted and cheered. Crowds across the nation have attacked symbols of Rahman, as […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

U.N. fires nine UNRWA staffers after probe found they may have been involved in Oct. 7 attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United Nations said Monday it has fired nine staff members from its agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, after an internal investigation found they may have been involved in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack against Israel. The U.N. secretary-general’s office announced the move in a brief statement to journalists Monday. […]

1 day ago

A man rests on the beach in Haifa, Israel, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. Israel and Lebanon are the closest...

Associated Press

In Israel and Lebanon, life goes on even as the region teeters on the edge of all-out war

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — In Beirut, shops are open and traffic is as snarled as ever. In Tel Aviv, cafes hum with patrons and umbrellas sprout across crowded beaches. Such scenes may seem surreal in a region teetering on the edge of all-out war — and beneath the surface there is plenty of fear […]

1 day ago

FILE - A police officer walks past a Paris Olympics canvas at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, J...

Associated Press

Olympics security means minorities and others flagged as potential terror threats can’t move freely

PARIS (AP) — They are Nabil, Amine, François and more. But they will not be seen around the Paris Olympics, because France’s government barred them from getting anywhere close. French authorities are making unprecedentedly broad use of discretionary powers under an anti-terror law to keep hundreds of people they deem to be potential security threats […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Anti-government protesters in Bangladesh plan to march to capital after a weekend of deadly clashes

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Anti-government protesters across Bangladesh planned to march to the capital, Dhaka, on Monday after a weekend of violence that left dozens of people dead, as the military imposed a curfew for an indefinite period and authorities cut off mobile internet in an attempt to stem the unrest. At least 95 people, […]

2 days ago

Strong second half lifts Germany over Greece 76-63 for first berth in Olympics semifinals