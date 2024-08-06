Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden is hosting the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday

Aug 6, 2024, 5:12 AM

FILE - The Texas Rangers, on stage, spray champagne on fans during a World Series baseball champion...

FILE - The Texas Rangers, on stage, spray champagne on fans during a World Series baseball championship celebration, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday to recognize the 2023 World Series champions on winning their first title in the history of the franchise.

The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the World Series last November.

It’s a longstanding tradition for professional and collegiate championship sports teams to visit the White House and be recognized by the president. The visit will bring about a rare public appearance by Biden, who has hardly been seen since his July 21 announcement that he was dropping his bid for reelection and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the Democratic ticket in November’s presidential election.

The Rangers were set to fly to Washington on Wednesday after a game against the Houston Astros. After Thursday’s appearance with Biden, the Rangers were bound for New York to open a three-game series against the Yankees on Friday.

It will be the fourth visit to the White House for Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. He visited three times after winning titles with the San Francisco Giants in 2011, 2013 and 2015 — all during Barack Obama’s term in office.

The Rangers announced the visit on Monday and the White House confirmed it early Tuesday.

National News

FILE - This image provided by American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont shows Burlington Police Dep...

Associated Press

Judge keeps alive Vermont lawsuit that accuses police of force, discrimination against Black teen

A Vermont judge has denied the city of Burlington’s request to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that police used excessive force and discriminated against a Black teenager whose mother had called law enforcement to teach him a lesson about stealing. When the 14-year-old, who has behavioral and intellectual disabilities, failed to hand over the last of […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Customers line up on Ohio’s first day of recreational marijuana sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Customers lined up at dispensaries across Ohio on Tuesday for the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Nearly 100 medical marijuana dispensaries were authorized to begin selling recreational marijuana to adults after receiving operating certificates this week from the state’s Division of Cannabis Control. Jeffrey Reide camped out […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

5 US troops, 2 contractors hurt in rocket attack as details emerge about strike at Iraq base

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five U.S. service members and two contractors were injured when two rockets hit a military base in Iraq, U.S. officials said Tuesday, providing a bit more detail about the Monday strike. The officials said five of those injured were being treated at the al-Asad airbase and two were evacuated, but all seven […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man known as pro-democracy activist convicted in US of giving China intel on dissidents

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese American scholar was convicted Tuesday of U.S. charges of using his reputation as a pro-democracy activist to gather information on dissidents and feed it to his homeland’s government. A federal jury in New York delivered the verdict in the case of Shujun Wang, who helped found a pro-democracy group […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

NYC journalist who documented pro-Palestinian vandalism arrested on felony hate crime charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City journalist was arrested on felony hate crime charges Tuesday after filming a pro-Palestinian protest earlier this summer in which activists hurled red paint at the homes of top leaders at the Brooklyn Museum. Samuel Seligson, an independent videographer, was not involved in the vandalism and is only […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Elon Musk arrives before a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, July 24, ...

Associated Press

Elon Musk’s X sues advertisers over alleged ‘massive advertiser boycott’ after Twitter takeover

WICHITA FALLS, Tex. (AP) — Elon Musk’s social media platform X has sued a group of advertisers, alleging that a “massive advertiser boycott” deprived the company of billions of dollars in revenue and violated antitrust laws. The company formerly known as Twitter filed the lawsuit Tuesday in a federal court in Texas against the World […]

2 hours ago

Biden is hosting the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday