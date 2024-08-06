Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge in Trump’s hush money case delays date for ruling on presidential immunity

Aug 6, 2024, 7:55 AM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury sele...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan criminal court, April 16, 2024, in New York. (Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump’s hush money trial is pushing back a date for a key ruling on presidential immunity until two days before Trump’s scheduled sentencing.

The immunity decision had been due Sept. 6, with the sentencing set for Sept. 18. But then Trump’s lawyers asked Judge Juan M. Merchan last week to rule first on their renewed bid to get the judge to step aside from the case.

In a letter made public Tuesday, Judge Juan M. Merchan postponed the immunity ruling to Sept. 16 — if it’s still needed after he decides next week whether to recuse himself.

Merchan said the Republican presidential nominee is still due in court Sept. 18 for “the imposition of sentence or other proceedings as appropriate.”

The Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment. A request for comment was sent to prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers.

A Manhattan jury found Trump guilty in May of falsifying business records to conceal a deal to pay off porn actor Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. At the time, she was considering going public with a story of a sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier.

He denies her claim, maintains he did nothing wrong and says the case is politically motivated. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is a Democrat.

Trump’s lawyers now say the Supreme Court’s July ruling on presidential immunity warrants overturning the May guilty verdict and entirely dismissing the hush money case against Trump. The defense also c ontends that the trial was “tainted” by evidence that should not have been allowed under the high court’s ruling, such as testimony from some Trump White House staffers and tweets he sent while president in 2018.

The high court’s ruling curbs prosecutions of ex-presidents for official acts and restricts prosecutors in pointing to official acts as evidence that a commander in chief’s unofficial actions were illegal.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office maintains that the high court’s opinion “has no bearing” on the hush money case because it involves unofficial acts for which the former president is not immune.

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers asked Merchan last week, for a third time, to exit the case, saying his daughter’s work for Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign underscores questions about his ability to be impartial. Harris is now the likely Democratic nominee for president.

Merchan rejected two prior recusal requests last year, saying the defense’s concerns were “hypothetical” and based on “innuendos” and “unsupported speculation.”

But Trump lawyer Todd Blanche argued that Harris’ entry into the presidential race makes those issues “even more concrete” and said the judge hadn’t addressed them in enough detail.

National News

Associated Press

Customers line up on Ohio’s first day of recreational marijuana sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Customers lined up at dispensaries across Ohio on Tuesday for the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Nearly 100 medical marijuana dispensaries were authorized to begin selling recreational marijuana to adults after receiving operating certificates this week from the state’s Division of Cannabis Control. Jeffrey Reide camped out […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

5 US troops, 2 contractors hurt in rocket attack as details emerge about strike at Iraq base

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five U.S. service members and two contractors were injured when two rockets hit a military base in Iraq, U.S. officials said Tuesday, providing a bit more detail about the Monday strike. The officials said five of those injured were being treated at the al-Asad airbase and two were evacuated, but all seven […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man known as pro-democracy activist convicted in US of giving China intel on dissidents

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese American scholar was convicted Tuesday of U.S. charges of using his reputation as a pro-democracy activist to gather information on dissidents and feed it to his homeland’s government. A federal jury in New York delivered the verdict in the case of Shujun Wang, who helped found a pro-democracy group […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

NYC journalist who documented pro-Palestinian vandalism arrested on felony hate crime charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City journalist was arrested on felony hate crime charges Tuesday after filming a pro-Palestinian protest earlier this summer in which activists hurled red paint at the homes of top leaders at the Brooklyn Museum. Samuel Seligson, an independent videographer, was not involved in the vandalism and is only […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Elon Musk arrives before a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, July 24, ...

Associated Press

Elon Musk’s X sues advertisers over alleged ‘massive advertiser boycott’ after Twitter takeover

WICHITA FALLS, Tex. (AP) — Elon Musk’s social media platform X has sued a group of advertisers, alleging that a “massive advertiser boycott” deprived the company of billions of dollars in revenue and violated antitrust laws. The company formerly known as Twitter filed the lawsuit Tuesday in a federal court in Texas against the World […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan man pleads no contest to failing to store gun that killed 5-year-old grandson

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (AP) — A man blamed for the death of his 5-year-old grandson has pleaded no contest to violating Michigan’s new gun storage law, one of the first significant convictions since the law kicked in earlier this year. Karl Robart faces a minimum prison sentence somewhere in a range of 19 months to […]

2 hours ago

Judge in Trump’s hush money case delays date for ruling on presidential immunity