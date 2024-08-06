Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

5 US troops, 2 contractors hurt in rocket attack as details emerge about strike at Iraq base

Aug 6, 2024, 10:14 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Five U.S. service members and two contractors were injured when two rockets hit a military base in Iraq, U.S. officials said Tuesday, providing a bit more detail about the Monday strike.

The officials said five of those injured were being treated at the al-Asad airbase and two were evacuated, but all seven are in stable condition. They did not provide details on who was evacuated.

The rocket attack is the latest in what has been an uptick in strikes on U.S. forces by Iranian-backed militias. It comes as tensions across the Middle East are spiking but is not believed to be connected to the killings last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’ top political leader in Iran, in suspected Israeli strikes. Both groups are backed by Iran.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

In recent weeks, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have resumed launching attacks on bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria after a lull of several months, following a strike on a base in Jordan in late January that killed three American soldiers and prompted a series of retaliatory U.S. strikes.

Between October and January, an umbrella group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq had regularly claimed attacks that it said were in retaliation for Washington’s support of Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza and were aimed at pushing U.S. troops out of the region.

National News

Associated Press

Customers line up on Ohio’s first day of recreational marijuana sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Customers lined up at dispensaries across Ohio on Tuesday for the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Nearly 100 medical marijuana dispensaries were authorized to begin selling recreational marijuana to adults after receiving operating certificates this week from the state’s Division of Cannabis Control. Jeffrey Reide camped out […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man known as pro-democracy activist convicted in US of giving China intel on dissidents

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese American scholar was convicted Tuesday of U.S. charges of using his reputation as a pro-democracy activist to gather information on dissidents and feed it to his homeland’s government. A federal jury in New York delivered the verdict in the case of Shujun Wang, who helped found a pro-democracy group […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

NYC journalist who documented pro-Palestinian vandalism arrested on felony hate crime charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City journalist was arrested on felony hate crime charges Tuesday after filming a pro-Palestinian protest earlier this summer in which activists hurled red paint at the homes of top leaders at the Brooklyn Museum. Samuel Seligson, an independent videographer, was not involved in the vandalism and is only […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Elon Musk arrives before a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, July 24, ...

Associated Press

Elon Musk’s X sues advertisers over alleged ‘massive advertiser boycott’ after Twitter takeover

WICHITA FALLS, Tex. (AP) — Elon Musk’s social media platform X has sued a group of advertisers, alleging that a “massive advertiser boycott” deprived the company of billions of dollars in revenue and violated antitrust laws. The company formerly known as Twitter filed the lawsuit Tuesday in a federal court in Texas against the World […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan man pleads no contest to failing to store gun that killed 5-year-old grandson

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (AP) — A man blamed for the death of his 5-year-old grandson has pleaded no contest to violating Michigan’s new gun storage law, one of the first significant convictions since the law kicked in earlier this year. Karl Robart faces a minimum prison sentence somewhere in a range of 19 months to […]

2 hours ago

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., right, arrives at the Albany County Court...

Associated Press

NY homeowner testifies that RFK Jr. rents a room at trial disputing whether he lives in the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The woman who owns the suburban New York property independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims as a residence said in court Tuesday that he pays $500 a month for a room. The testimony comes as Kennedy fights a lawsuit claiming his New York nominating petition listed a residence in […]

2 hours ago

5 US troops, 2 contractors hurt in rocket attack as details emerge about strike at Iraq base