Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

US imposes sanctions on Paraguayan cigarette producer for allegedly enriching the former president

Aug 6, 2024, 10:48 AM

FILE - Former President Horacio Cartes covers himself with a flag of the ruling, Colorado party aft...

FILE - Former President Horacio Cartes covers himself with a flag of the ruling, Colorado party after the polls closed during the general election in Asuncion, Paraguay, April 30, 2023. The Biden administration on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, slapped sanctions on a Paraguayan tobacco company for financing Cartes, a cigarette tycoon whom the White House sanctioned in 2023 for corruption. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Paraguayan tobacco company for allegedly enriching the country’s controversial former president, a cigarette tycoon sanctioned last year by the White House for corruption.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it was targeting cigarette producer Tabacalera del Este over its links to Horacio Cartes, one of the Paraguay’s richest men who served as president from 2013 to 2018 and still wields significant political power in the country. Paraguay’s current president, Santiago Peña, is a political protégé of Cartes who also hails from the dominant conservative Colorado party.

Citing a “concerted pattern of corruption,” the Treasury Department last year sanctioned Cartes over accusations that he had paid millions of dollars in bribes to lawmakers to pave his way to power and that he had cultivated ties to Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, which is believed to operate in the porous Triple Frontier where Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay meet.

At the time, the Treasury also designated four companies controlled by Cartes that spanned the Paraguayan economy’s main sectors, including cattle ranching, tobacco and consumer goods.

Cartes has dismissed the corruption allegations as politically motivated. There was no immediate response from the Tabacalera del Este tobacco company. The phone numbers on the company website were disconnected.

Cartes says he no longer owns nor is actively involved in the management of Tabacalera del Este, a company that has roused competitors’ suspicions that smuggling was occurring given its massive volume of cigarette sales.

Nonetheless, the Treasury Department on Tuesday accused Tabacalera del Este of funneling millions of dollars to Cartes “pursuant to a sales agreement.” The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control last year identified Cartes as owning a 50% or greater interest in the company, directly or indirectly.

“The United States remains dedicated to ensuring accountability for Cartes and to promoting meaningful anti-corruption reform in Paraguay,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Cartes currently faces no criminal charges in Paraguay and was elected last year as president of the Colorado party, which controls the majority of seats in both houses of Congress.

Controversy — and U.S. law enforcement inquiries — have followed the politician throughout his career as the country’s leading businessman. Currency fraud allegations sent him to jail for a few months early in 1986. All charges were later dropped.

Last year Paraguay’s attorney general launched a criminal investigation into the U.S. Treasury’s corruption allegations about Cortes, but there have been no results.

The State Department has said deep-rooted corruption in Paraguay often prevents convictions in money-laundering and terrorism financing cases.

Although last month Moody’s ratings agency lifted Paraguay to investment-grade status, citing the nation’s strong economic growth, analysts and investors have expressed concerns about endemic organized crime fueled by cigarette and drug smuggling.

Politics

Associated Press

5 US troops, 2 contractors hurt in rocket attack as details emerge about strike at Iraq base

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five U.S. service members and two contractors were injured when two rockets hit a military base in Iraq, U.S. officials said Tuesday, providing a bit more detail about the Monday strike. The officials said five of those injured were being treated at the al-Asad airbase and two were evacuated, but all seven […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man known as pro-democracy activist convicted in US of giving China intel on dissidents

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese American scholar was convicted Tuesday of U.S. charges of using his reputation as a pro-democracy activist to gather information on dissidents and feed it to his homeland’s government. A federal jury in New York delivered the verdict in the case of Shujun Wang, who helped found a pro-democracy group […]

59 minutes ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury sele...

Associated Press

Judge in Trump’s hush money case delays date for ruling on presidential immunity

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump’s hush money trial is pushing back a date for a key ruling on presidential immunity until two days before Trump’s scheduled sentencing. The immunity decision had been due Sept. 6, with the sentencing set for Sept. 18. But then Trump’s lawyers asked Judge Juan M. Merchan […]

3 hours ago

FILE - The Waupun Correctional Institution is seen Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Waupan, Wis. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

Fifth inmate dies at Wisconsin prison as former warden set to appear in court on misconduct charge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A fifth inmate died at a maximum security Wisconsin prison as the former warden who was there when four others died was scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday after being charged in June with misconduct in public office. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the Monday death of 57-year-old […]

4 hours ago

Protesters try to demolish a large statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of Bangladesh leader She...

Associated Press

How a student-run uprising led to the ouster of Bangladesh’s longest-serving prime minister

NEW DELHI (AP) — In a video that lit up social media feeds in Bangladesh, jubilant protesters climbed atop a statue of Sheikh Mujib Rahman, the country’s first leader after independence, and beat it with iron rods and axes as people below hooted and cheered. Crowds across the nation have attacked symbols of Rahman, as […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

9 killed when an overloaded SUV flips into a canal in rural South Florida, authorities say

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (AP) — Nine people died and one person was seriously injured when an overloaded SUV went out of control on a South Florida road, hit a guardrail and went upside down into a canal, authorities said. The 2023 Ford Explorer carrying 10 people was traveling south on Hatton Highway near the farming […]

4 hours ago

US imposes sanctions on Paraguayan cigarette producer for allegedly enriching the former president