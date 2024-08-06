Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge keeps alive Vermont lawsuit that accuses police of force, discrimination against Black teen

Aug 6, 2024, 11:25 AM

FILE - This image provided by American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont shows Burlington Police Dep...

FILE - This image provided by American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont shows Burlington Police Department body cam footage of a police interaction with a Black teen in his home on May 15, 2021 in Burlington, Vt. (Burlington Police Department/American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Burlington Police Department/American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Vermont judge has denied the city of Burlington’s request to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that police used excessive force and discriminated against a Black teenager whose mother had called law enforcement to teach him a lesson about stealing.

When the 14-year-old, who has behavioral and intellectual disabilities, failed to hand over the last of the stolen e-cigarettes on May 15, 2021, two officers physically forced him to do so, according to the lawsuit and police body camera video shared with The Associated Press by the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont. The teen was handcuffed and pinned to the ground in his house as he screamed and struggled, according to the lawsuit.

He was injected with the sedative ketamine and taken to a hospital, according to the lawsuit and video.

The lawsuit, filed by the teen’s mother, accuses officers of treating him differently because they perceived him as aggressive due to his race. It also alleges that injecting him with ketamine was “race-based disparate treatment.” Burlington officers had visited the home before and were aware of the teen’s disabilities, the lawsuit says.

“Too often, victims of police violence are denied their day in court because of an unjust legal doctrine called ‘qualified immunity,‘” Vermont ACLU attorney Harrison Stark wrote in a statement. “We are thrilled that … the Court has agreed that this ‘get-out-of-court-free’ card is no excuse to close the courthouse doors.”

The city did not immediately return an email seeking comment. A city spokesperson said in February that an investigation found that officers and fire department EMTs acted according to city and state regulations and policies.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify minors who are accused of crimes.

Body camera video shows two officers talking calmly to the teen, who is sitting on a bed. His mother tells him to cooperate; she goes through drawers and finds most of the remaining e-cigarettes and tries to get the last one from him.

Officers say if he turns the e-cigarettes over, they’ll leave and he won’t be charged. He doesn’t respond. After about 10 minutes, the officers forcibly remove the last of the e-cigarettes from his hand by pulling the 230-pound teen’s arms behind his back and pinning him against the bed.

The city argued that officers conducted a reasonable search and seizure; that its police and fire departments are not subject to the Vermont Fair Housing and Public Accommodations Act and that they made reasonable efforts to account for the teen’s disabilities; and that its police and fire departments are protected by qualified immunity, according to the judge.

“The crime was not serious, he did not pose an immediate threat, and he did not try to ‘evade arrest by flight,’” Vermont Superior Court Judge Helen Toor wrote in her ruling July 31. The officers also should have taken into account his reported mental health condition, she wrote. “That might have involved waiting more than 10 minutes before using any kind of physical force,” she wrote.

Toor also wrote that “the allegations are more than sufficient to support a claim of racial discrimination.” She also wrote the court “has no basis to dismiss any of the claims on qualified immunity grounds at this stage.” The city has three weeks from the judge’s ruling to respond.

The use of ketamine on suspects has recently come under scrutiny. At least 17 people died in Florida over a decade following encounters with police during which medical personnel injected them with sedatives, an investigation led by The Associated Press has found.

In Burlington, after the city investigated, the mayor at the time ordered the fire department to review the use of ketamine, and the state has updated protocols to require a doctor’s permission, the city spokesperson said in February. Paramedics in the Burlington teen’s case did get a doctor’s permission even though it wasn’t required at the time, she said.

National News

FILE - Abortion advocates rally outside the Supreme Court, June 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/...

Associated Press

US abortion numbers have risen slightly since Roe was overturned, study finds

Abortion was slightly more common across the U.S. in the first three months of this year than it was before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and cleared the way for states to implement bans, a report released Wednesday found. A major reason for the increase is that some Democratic-controlled states enacted laws to […]

1 hour ago

Savannah Fire Advanced Firefighters Ron Strauss, top, and Andrew Stevenson, below, carry food to re...

Associated Press

The Latest: Tropical Storm Debby hovers off the coast of the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Debby is over the western Atlantic Ocean but is expected to shower the coastal Carolinas with rains again before it moves north. The system has already stirred up tornadoes and submerged streets in waist-high floodwaters. The storm was forecast to move relatively slowly across Southern states, with huge rainfall totals possible in some […]

2 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Ti...

Associated Press

The Latest: Harris and Walz kick off their 2024 election campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, looking to strengthen the Democratic ticket in Midwestern states. After an introduction from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, she and Walz made their joint debut at a rally Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, kicking off their battleground state tour. Follow the AP’s Election-2024 […]

2 hours ago

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Arthur Lee B...

Associated Press

Texas man whose lawyers say is intellectually disabled facing execution for 1997 killing of jogger

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man described as intellectually disabled by his lawyers faced execution on Wednesday for strangling and trying to rape a woman who went jogging near her Houston home more than 27 years ago. Arthur Lee Burton was condemned for the July 1997 killing of Nancy Adleman. The 48-year-old mother of three […]

2 hours ago

Crosses hang from one of the walls at the Rev. Ron Blakely’s home near Watertown, Tenn., on Frida...

Associated Press

No drinking and only Christian music during Sunday Gospel Hour at Nashville’s most iconic honky tonk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Robert’s Western World is known as Nashville’s most authentic honky tonk and synonymous with country music. But for an hour on Sundays, no one can drink alcohol; everyone must listen to Christian music. This is “Sunday Gospel Hour” in the Tennessee capital known as Music City. For nearly 20 years, worship […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in L...

Associated Press

Disney returns to profits in third quarter as streaming business starts making money for first time

The Walt Disney Co. returned to a profitable third quarter as its combined streaming business started making money for the first time and the movie Inside Out 2 did well in theaters. For the period ended June 29, Disney earned $2.62 billion, or $1.43 per share. A year earlier it lost $460 million, or 25 […]

3 hours ago

Judge keeps alive Vermont lawsuit that accuses police of force, discrimination against Black teen