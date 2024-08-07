Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Cantwell cruises; Serrano, Brown in AG race; dead heat for Lands Commissioner

Aug 6, 2024, 9:00 PM | Updated: Aug 7, 2024, 5:58 am

washington primary...

A voter drop off their Washington primary ballot near Gas Works Park. (Photo: Feliks Banel, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Feliks Banel, KIRO Newsradio)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Maria Cantwell is cruising in the race for U.S. Senate from Washington. As of 10 p.m., the 23-year incumbent was getting well over 50% of the vote.

It appears she will face Raul Garcia, M.D., currently an emergency physician and the medical director of Toppenish’s Astria Hospital. At 10 p.m., Garcia had over 20% of ballots counted. Garcia was endorsed by state GOP delegates earlier this year.

The next candidate trailed far behind. Scott Nazarino (R) had more than 5% of the vote.

More on Raul Garcia: Senate candidate Garcia proposes ‘drastic measure’ to address nation’s drug problem

Attorney General

With Bob Ferguson departing his post for a chance to become the next governor of Washington, Pete Serrano (R), the mayor of Pasco, has taken a commanding lead. As of 10 p.m., Serrano had 42% of the vote. If elected, Serrano would be the first Republican to serve as Attorney General since Rob McKenna in 2012.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown (D) appears to be poised to make it to November. At 10 p.m., he had 36% of the ballots. Brown has stated he wouldn’t hesitate to file lawsuits if needed to protect abortion access in Washington, according to Axios, while maintaining support for the state’s gun control laws, including the ban on selling semi-automatic rifles.

Manka Dhingra was well behind at 22%.

More on Nick Brown: Former US attorney announces run for Washington AG

Public Lands Commissioner

Three candidates remain in the running to make the general election for Public Lands Commissioner — after Hilary Franz decided to exit the job in order to run to represent Washington’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House.

At 10 p.m., former Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) was leading the pack with 22%. Sue Kuehl Pederson (R), a former environmental analyst and power manager, had 20%. King County councilmember Dave Upthegrove (D) with 19%,

The lands commissioner is the elected custodian of state forests and waters, who manages Washington’s response to wildfires and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Seattle City Council’s 1-year seat

Winning Position 8 on the Seattle City Council, a citywide seat, only wins the person one year on the job this time around.

Normally a four-year position, this year’s candidates are vying to finish the final 13 months of former Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s term. Tanya Woo, a business owner and activist within the Chinatown-International District, temporarily filled the vacancy, but is now running to finish the term against Alexis Mercedes Rinck.

At 10 p.m., Woo and Rinck appeared as though they will move on to November.

More on Tanya Woo: Woo chosen to join Seattle City Council for citywide seat

Competing against Woo is Rinck, who is currently an assistant director at the University of Washington (UW) and someone who previously worked with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest Politics

Images: Seen in separate photos, Democratic U.S. House candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, left, and...

Steve Coogan

Washington US House primary results: Kent gets rematch with Gluesenkamp Perez

A couple of retirements have injected some excitement into the Washington House primaries this election cycle.

13 hours ago

Photo: From left, Republican candidate and former U.S. Representative Dave Reichert; Democrat candi...

Bill Kaczaraba

Projection: Ferguson, Reichert square off in Washington governor’s race

The top contenders for governor include the long-serving attorney general and a former sheriff, known from the Green River killer case.

16 hours ago

Photo: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to reporters after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at...

Bill Kaczaraba

Reactions over Tim Walz being named Kamala Harris’ running mate divided along party lines

Reaction inside the state to Harris' choice of Walz as her vice-presidential running mate was immediate and divided along party lines.

18 hours ago

harris walz vice president...

Will Weissert, Seung Min Kim, Colleen Long and Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in a bid to unite Democrats against Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her vice president on the Democratic ticket.

23 hours ago

Photo: Ballots are sorted. The Washington primary is Aug. 6....

Bill Kaczaraba

Drop box locations where Washington voters can bring their ballots

County elections offices will mail ballots by Friday and open official ballot drop boxes for the more than 4.8 million registered voters.

2 days ago

Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump answers questions as mode...

Matt Brown and Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Donald Trump falsely suggests Kamala Harris misled voters about her race

 Donald Trump falsely suggested Kamala Harris had misled voters about her race as the former president appeared Wednesday in Chicago.

6 days ago

Cantwell cruises; Serrano, Brown in AG race; dead heat for Lands Commissioner