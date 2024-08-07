Cantwell cruises; Serrano, Brown in AG race; dead heat for Lands Commissioner

Maria Cantwell is cruising in the race for U.S. Senate from Washington. As of 10 p.m., the 23-year incumbent was getting well over 50% of the vote.

It appears she will face Raul Garcia, M.D., currently an emergency physician and the medical director of Toppenish’s Astria Hospital. At 10 p.m., Garcia had over 20% of ballots counted. Garcia was endorsed by state GOP delegates earlier this year.

The next candidate trailed far behind. Scott Nazarino (R) had more than 5% of the vote.

Attorney General

With Bob Ferguson departing his post for a chance to become the next governor of Washington, Pete Serrano (R), the mayor of Pasco, has taken a commanding lead. As of 10 p.m., Serrano had 42% of the vote. If elected, Serrano would be the first Republican to serve as Attorney General since Rob McKenna in 2012.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown (D) appears to be poised to make it to November. At 10 p.m., he had 36% of the ballots. Brown has stated he wouldn’t hesitate to file lawsuits if needed to protect abortion access in Washington, according to Axios, while maintaining support for the state’s gun control laws, including the ban on selling semi-automatic rifles.

Manka Dhingra was well behind at 22%.

Public Lands Commissioner

Three candidates remain in the running to make the general election for Public Lands Commissioner — after Hilary Franz decided to exit the job in order to run to represent Washington’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House.

At 10 p.m., former Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) was leading the pack with 22%. Sue Kuehl Pederson (R), a former environmental analyst and power manager, had 20%. King County councilmember Dave Upthegrove (D) with 19%,

The lands commissioner is the elected custodian of state forests and waters, who manages Washington’s response to wildfires and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Seattle City Council’s 1-year seat

Winning Position 8 on the Seattle City Council, a citywide seat, only wins the person one year on the job this time around.

Normally a four-year position, this year’s candidates are vying to finish the final 13 months of former Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s term. Tanya Woo, a business owner and activist within the Chinatown-International District, temporarily filled the vacancy, but is now running to finish the term against Alexis Mercedes Rinck.

At 10 p.m., Woo and Rinck appeared as though they will move on to November.

Competing against Woo is Rinck, who is currently an assistant director at the University of Washington (UW) and someone who previously worked with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority.

