Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

WK Kellogg to close Omaha plant, downsize in Memphis as it shifts production to newer facilities

Aug 6, 2024, 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WK Kellogg Co. is closing one U.S. cereal plant and downsizing another as part of a plan to consolidate its operations in newer facilities.

The company said Tuesday it will close its Omaha, Nebraska, plant by the end of 2026. It also plans to scale back production at its plant in Memphis, Tennessee, starting next year.

WK Kellogg said it will increase production and invest in new infrastructure, equipment and technology at its plants in Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Belleville, Ontario. The company said it plans to invest $390 million in new technology and infrastructure and will incur a one-time charge of $110 million in restructuring costs.

Battle Creek-based WK Kellogg said the plan will result in a net loss of 550 jobs, a number that includes hirings at the plants that will increase production. The company didn’t immediately respond when asked Tuesday how many workers would lose their jobs in Omaha and Memphis.

In a statement, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said she didn’t learn of the planned closure until Tuesday morning.

“I’m certainly disappointed that Kellogg’s would make such a significant announcement this way,” Stothert said. “After more than 75 years in Omaha, Kellogg’s will leave a big void.”

WK Kellogg’s Omaha plant was the epicenter of a strike against the company in 2021, when workers walked off the job for two months to protest a two-tier wage structure and other issues. At one point, Kellogg sued its union, saying striking workers were blocking entrances to the Omaha plant.

The strike ended in late 2021 when the company agreed to raises and other benefits.

The reorganization comes amid a decline in U.S. demand for cereal. Cereal sales boomed during the pandemic, when families were home and eating breakfast together. But they have struggled since then. Unit sales of cereal have fallen 4.2% over the last year and fell 3.6% the year before that, according to Nielsen IQ, a market researcher.

WK Kellogg Co. was formed last year when its former parent the Kellogg Co. — which was founded in 1906 — split into two companies. WK Kellogg retained the cereal business, including brands like Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops, Rice Krispies and Raisin Bran. Kellanova, based in Chicago, houses many of the company’s best-sellers, including Pop-Tarts, Pringles, Eggo waffles and Cheez-Its.

WK Kellogg said Tuesday its net sales fell 4% to $672 million in the April-June period. The company got some boost from higher pricing and growing sales of premium products like Special K Zero. But its overall sales volumes fell by 4.8%, and the company said it felt some pressure from store-brand cereals as customers sought better value.

WK Kellogg shares dropped more than 7% Tuesday.

National News

FILE - Abortion advocates rally outside the Supreme Court, June 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/...

Associated Press

US abortion numbers have risen slightly since Roe was overturned, study finds

Abortion was slightly more common across the U.S. in the first three months of this year than it was before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and cleared the way for states to implement bans, a report released Wednesday found. A major reason for the increase is that some Democratic-controlled states enacted laws to […]

1 hour ago

Savannah Fire Advanced Firefighters Ron Strauss, top, and Andrew Stevenson, below, carry food to re...

Associated Press

The Latest: Tropical Storm Debby hovers off the coast of the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Debby is over the western Atlantic Ocean but is expected to shower the coastal Carolinas with rains again before it moves north. The system has already stirred up tornadoes and submerged streets in waist-high floodwaters. The storm was forecast to move relatively slowly across Southern states, with huge rainfall totals possible in some […]

2 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Ti...

Associated Press

The Latest: Harris and Walz kick off their 2024 election campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, looking to strengthen the Democratic ticket in Midwestern states. After an introduction from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, she and Walz made their joint debut at a rally Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, kicking off their battleground state tour. Follow the AP’s Election-2024 […]

2 hours ago

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Arthur Lee B...

Associated Press

Texas man whose lawyers say is intellectually disabled facing execution for 1997 killing of jogger

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man described as intellectually disabled by his lawyers faced execution on Wednesday for strangling and trying to rape a woman who went jogging near her Houston home more than 27 years ago. Arthur Lee Burton was condemned for the July 1997 killing of Nancy Adleman. The 48-year-old mother of three […]

2 hours ago

Crosses hang from one of the walls at the Rev. Ron Blakely’s home near Watertown, Tenn., on Frida...

Associated Press

No drinking and only Christian music during Sunday Gospel Hour at Nashville’s most iconic honky tonk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Robert’s Western World is known as Nashville’s most authentic honky tonk and synonymous with country music. But for an hour on Sundays, no one can drink alcohol; everyone must listen to Christian music. This is “Sunday Gospel Hour” in the Tennessee capital known as Music City. For nearly 20 years, worship […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in L...

Associated Press

Disney returns to profits in third quarter as streaming business starts making money for first time

The Walt Disney Co. returned to a profitable third quarter as its combined streaming business started making money for the first time and the movie Inside Out 2 did well in theaters. For the period ended June 29, Disney earned $2.62 billion, or $1.43 per share. A year earlier it lost $460 million, or 25 […]

2 hours ago

WK Kellogg to close Omaha plant, downsize in Memphis as it shifts production to newer facilities